Super Bowl LVI novelty prop bets: Non-football wagers to watch

They aren’t kidding when they say you can bet on nearly everything pertaining to the NFL’s title game. Super Bowl LVI novelty prop bets provide even the most casual of viewers an opportunity to get in on the action — even if it has absolutely nothing to do with football.
Given that it is one of the largest spectacles of the year across any entertainment medium, the Super Bowl brings out top entertainers, advertisers, and fanatics that will play a part in the big day.
Basically, if you see it on Super Bowl Sunday, you can probably bet on it.
Here are some of the top examples of that:
Top Super Bowl LVI novelty prop bets
Opening coin toss props
- Caesars: +100 for either heads or tails
- DraftKings and BetMGM: -105 for either heads or tails
- DraftKings and BetMGM: -105 for either Rams or Bengals to win coin toss
- BetMGM: +375 if team that wins toss opts to receive, -500 if team that wins toss defers
Gatorade color props
What color will the Gatorade that is dumped on the winning coach be? If history suggests anything, it’s orange, which has been dumped on victorious heads 33.3% of the time since 2006, according to The Action Network.
- Orange: +200
- Blue: +300
- Yellow/Green: +450
- Clear: +450
- Red/Pink: +800
- Purple: +1000
*Per BetMGM
Mickey Guyton’s National Anthem props
- Over/under 98 seconds: -115
- A word will be forgotten/omitted: +900
- A word will not be forgotten/omitted: -3000
- A scoring drive takes less time than the national anthem: -225
- Over 5 planes during flyover: -150
- Under 5 planes during flyover: +110
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow shown first: -130
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford shown first: -110
*Per OddsShark
Halftime show props
- Dr. Dre to perform first: +150
- Mary J. Blige to perform first: +200
- Snoop Dogg to perform first: +375
- Kendrick Lamar to perform first: +650
- Eminem to perform first: +700
- Any part of Eminem’s performance to be censored: Yes -180, No +135
- Football used as a prop: Yes +300, No -450
- California Love first song: +200
- The Next Episode first song: +375
- Family Affair first song: +400
- Still D.R.E. first song: +550
- Lose Yourself first song: +650
- Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang first song: +700
- Drop It Like It’s Hot first song: +750
- HUMBLE first song: +950
- All The Stars first song: +1000
- Over 8.5 songs performed: -385
- Under 8.5 songs performed: +265
- Wardrobe malfunction: Yes +950, No -3300
*Per OddsShark
Commercials
- Booking.com first: -115
- Expedia Group first: -115
- Hologic first: -115
- Monday.com first: -115
- Rakuten first: -115
- WeatherTech first: -115
- Over 6.5 commercials feature dogs: +115
- Under 6.5 commercials feature dogs: -115
*Per OddsShark