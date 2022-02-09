Super Bowl LVI novelty prop bets: Non-football wagers to watch

They aren’t kidding when they say you can bet on nearly everything pertaining to the NFL’s title game. Super Bowl LVI novelty prop bets provide even the most casual of viewers an opportunity to get in on the action — even if it has absolutely nothing to do with football.

Given that it is one of the largest spectacles of the year across any entertainment medium, the Super Bowl brings out top entertainers, advertisers, and fanatics that will play a part in the big day.

Basically, if you see it on Super Bowl Sunday, you can probably bet on it.

Here are some of the top examples of that:

Top Super Bowl LVI novelty prop bets

Opening coin toss props

Caesars: +100 for either heads or tails

DraftKings and BetMGM: -105 for either heads or tails

DraftKings and BetMGM: -105 for either Rams or Bengals to win coin toss

BetMGM: +375 if team that wins toss opts to receive, -500 if team that wins toss defers

Gatorade color props

What color will the Gatorade that is dumped on the winning coach be? If history suggests anything, it’s orange, which has been dumped on victorious heads 33.3% of the time since 2006, according to The Action Network.

Orange: +200

Blue: +300

Yellow/Green: +450

Clear: +450

Red/Pink: +800

Purple: +1000

*Per BetMGM

Mickey Guyton’s National Anthem props

Over/under 98 seconds: -115

A word will be forgotten/omitted: +900

A word will not be forgotten/omitted: -3000

A scoring drive takes less time than the national anthem: -225

Over 5 planes during flyover: -150

Under 5 planes during flyover: +110

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shown first: -130

Rams QB Matthew Stafford shown first: -110

*Per OddsShark

Halftime show props

Dr. Dre to perform first: +150

Mary J. Blige to perform first: +200

Snoop Dogg to perform first: +375

Kendrick Lamar to perform first: +650

Eminem to perform first: +700

Any part of Eminem’s performance to be censored: Yes -180, No +135

Football used as a prop: Yes +300, No -450

California Love first song: +200

The Next Episode first song: +375

Family Affair first song: +400

Still D.R.E. first song: +550

Lose Yourself first song: +650

Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang first song: +700

Drop It Like It’s Hot first song: +750

HUMBLE first song: +950

All The Stars first song: +1000

Over 8.5 songs performed: -385

Under 8.5 songs performed: +265

Wardrobe malfunction: Yes +950, No -3300

*Per OddsShark

Commercials

Booking.com first: -115

Expedia Group first: -115

Hologic first: -115

Monday.com first: -115

Rakuten first: -115

WeatherTech first: -115

Over 6.5 commercials feature dogs: +115

Under 6.5 commercials feature dogs: -115

*Per OddsShark