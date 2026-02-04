Super Bowl LX preview: 5 things to watch for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Twenty seconds left. Seahawks down 28-24 at the 1-yard line — a dynasty waiting in the shadows to be formed. Russell Wilson was one play away from being a back-to-back Super Bowl winner, likely cementing his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Pete Carroll would’ve been considered a genius, while the Legion of Boom would’ve gone down as the greatest defensive unit ever.

Instead, in dramatic fashion, Wilson and the Seahawks ran a quick drop-back pass that was intercepted at the goal line by Malcolm Butler. Patriots win.

Now, 11 years later, the two teams face off again on the biggest stage — this time with a different story. The Seahawks enter as favorites, while the Patriots, led by young star Drake Maye, are a team of destiny. There are many storylines to watch ahead of Super Bowl 60 — here are the five biggest.

Can Sam Darnold conquer his ghosts?

“I’m seeing ghosts,” Darnold, then with the New York Jets, said in the second quarter of a Monday night contest against the Patriots in 2019.

The former No. 3 overall pick struggled against New England, throwing four interceptions while fumbling once. Jets fans now get the privilege of not only watching their “failed” franchise quarterback play in the Super Bowl, but also against their division rivals, the Patriots.

Although Darnold has proven he can hang around in the playoffs this season, there’s still a slight worry: Will he be able to handle the biggest stage?

Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold had an opportunity to clinch not only the NFC North but also the No. 1 seed with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. Darnold struggled, going 18 of 42 for 166 yards with a QBR of 55.5. Minnesota became the winningest team in NFL history to not finish atop its division.

In the playoffs, Darnold’s performance could’ve been described as woeful, taking nine sacks from the Los Angeles Rams’ heavy pressure while turning the ball over twice.

In Seattle, it’s been a different story. Darnold has shown consistent success when needed most — throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in their NFC championship victory over the Rams. However, as is the case for many, the looming Super Bowl contest serves as his biggest challenge yet — not just because of the stage, but because it’s the Patriots.

In his career, Darnold is 0-4 against New England, throwing for just 691 yards with nine interceptions and one touchdown. The fifth contest comes at a new point in his career — one where the ghosts finally appear to be conquered.

How will the Patriots’ offensive line hold up?

The playoffs have been a wake-up call for the Patriots. During the regular season, they ripped through opponents, not facing a single top-10 scoring defense, with Maye taking just 47 sacks over 17 games. In the playoffs, it’s been an entirely different story — all three defensive units they’ve faced feature elite pass rushes, each ranking in the top 10 in sacks.

Maye’s sack total has skyrocketed to 15 in just three games, nearly doubling his regular-season average per game. The Patriots used their fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who has been heavily exposed through the playoffs by some of the league’s best pass rushers.

In his postseason debut, Campbell allowed a team-high six pressures, including two sacks. The following week, he surrendered two strip sacks against Houston’s Will Anderson. Against Denver, however, Campbell pitched a shutout, finishing the contest without allowing a sack and surrendering just one hurry.

Campbell and third-round pick Jared Wilson will become the first rookie duo to start on the same side of the offensive line in Super Bowl history. However, the blame can’t fully be placed on inexperience along the offensive line. Maye has been criticized for holding onto the football too long, which has created additional pressure.

His pressure-to-sack rate has jumped from 20.6% during the regular season to 45.5% over the three playoff contests, along with concerns about Maye maneuvering himself into defenders. During the regular season, 21 of the sacks Maye absorbed came after moving within the pocket.

The Patriots will once again face one of the league’s best defensive units, particularly a pass rush that ranked third in the NFL with a 40.1% pressure rate.

More TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson has been an X-factor for the Patriots throughout his rookie season. Although the former Buckeye hasn’t been the team’s primary back, there have been plenty of flashes of dominance that have seemingly gone unnoticed.

Through his first season, Henderson has established himself as one of the most efficient big-play threats in the league — tying a rookie record with four touchdown runs of 50-plus yards while finishing the year with 911 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry, seventh-best in the NFL.

Henderson’s dual-threat ability has been underutilized in the playoffs, as he’s totaled just 24 carries through three postseason games. While the Seahawks boast an elite interior run defense, Henderson’s burst and speed could be used as a change-of-pace weapon, with lead back Rhamondre Stevenson serving as the more physical, downhill presence.

Drake “Drake Maye” Maye

Maye is suddenly the face of the NFL — and for good reason. He enters the Super Bowl as the youngest quarterback to start in league history. Patriots fans have experienced one of the smoothest rebuilds the NFL has ever seen. Coming off six Super Bowl titles, New England moved on from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, returning to the Super Bowl just six years later.

Maye, an MVP finalist, has been a revelation for football fans across the league. The former North Carolina Tar Heel endured a nightmarish rookie season, operating behind an offense with limited weapons and a shaky offensive line. In just one season, head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots orchestrated a historic turnaround, improving from 3-14 to 14-3 and reaching the Super Bowl.

Maye’s success has been built on efficiency, producing one of the most efficient seasons in NFL history. In Week 18 against the Jets, Maye posted a 99.8 QBR — the highest single-game mark in the statistic’s history. The 23-year-old is also the first Patriots quarterback since Tom Brady to throw for 4,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns in a season.

Watch out for Kenneth Walker

There was significant concern when Zach Charbonnet went down against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round that the Seahawks’ offense would falter against the Rams, a concern instantly silenced by the dominance of Kenneth Walker.

Throughout Walker’s career, injuries have been a concern, limiting his ability to fully showcase his potential. However, in 2025, Walker appeared in every game, rushing for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. In the playoffs, Walker has been an unstoppable force — totaling 256 rushing yards with four touchdowns, along with seven receptions through two playoff contests.

Seattle must strategize its rushing attack in the Super Bowl, attacking the edges of the Patriots’ defense, given the interior strength of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore. On 151 rushes with Williams on the field, opposing ball carriers recorded just one run of more than 12 yards, meaning the Seahawks should drift away from running predominantly up the middle.

Through three playoff games, New England has allowed just 11 total first downs on the ground, providing a true challenge for the Seahawks.

For more on Super Bowl LX, visit AMNY.com