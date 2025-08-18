Takeaways from the Red Bulls’ hard-fought win over Philadelphia this weekend

New York Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis (12) celebrates his game-winning goal with midfielder Emil Forsberg (10) against the Philadelphia Union at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ on Aug. 16, 2025.

The New York Red Bulls registered a rare, hard-earned three points against the Philadelphia Union in a 1-0 home win on Saturday night.

Carlos Coronel saved Bruno Damiani’s penalty in the 65th minute, and Dylan Nealis slotted the winner 10 minutes later. The first-time finish sent Sports Illustrated Stadium into pandemonium in the stands and on the sidelines as the No. 12 was swamped by his teammates.

It was the first time RBNY had won against the Union in six years, when the Red Bulls put two past Andre Blake in goal in 2019. The Saturday night fixture was also the second time the two sides met this week — the Union knocked New York out of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night in a 3-2 thriller, where Philadelphia had to equalize twice.

“I know that it’s very important, not only for our club, for our groups, and also for our supporters, that we have this feeling to win against Philly,” head coach Sandro Schwarz said in his post-match press conference. “The atmosphere was great before the game, and that is what we need every time. To support, to believe together in how we want to play.”

Coronel had lost his spot to AJ Marcucci, who stepped up in RBNY’s Leagues Cup campaign, in the previous two matches.

Marcucci stepped up with three massive saves against Chiva Guadalajara and saved a penalty in the shootout against FC Juárez. He was selected for the 2-1 Real Salt Lake win, and on Wednesday against Philadelphia.

However, the club revealed on Friday that the 26-year-old had suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee when punching out Quinn Sullivan’s free-kick. Olwethu Makhanya scored the winner from that rebound.

It did not seem to waver Coronel, as he stepped back into the net with relative comfort. He was confident coming for loose balls in his box, including the illegal lunge he made for the ball with Damiani that resulted in the penalty.

However, it was not clear whether the penalty was given for Coronel’s clash with the forward or for Tim Parker’s apparent handball in the previous phase of play.

“It was a tough call, I don’t know which penalty was called, but we were a little upset with it,” said Nealis after the match. “But we dealt with it. Carlos was ready; he was screaming at us to get out of the box. And he saved it, a huge momentum boost.”

The save got the home crowd in Harrison on their feet and urging their team forward, and the Red Bulls seemed to oblige.

Wikelman Carmona robbed the ball from Philadelphia inside their own half to start the move for the goal. The ball came to Daniel Edelman, who immediately poked it through to Forsberg. The former Swedish international squared it to Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting, and the Ghanaian found Nealis arriving at the far post, who slid the ball into the far left corner first time.

“It just felt natural,” said Nealis of his goal. “I was inside the box, and just let it go. It just happened to go in.”

The Red Bulls now have seven games left in the season to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The result leaves them in 10th, out of contention, while tied on points with the Chicago Fire in ninth, who have a game in hand.

Next up is a playoff-six-pointer against Charlotte next Sunday evening, a side that has not bested RBNY since 2022. The Crown is in seventh place — the last automatic playoff spot, and five points ahead of the Red Bulls.