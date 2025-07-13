NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 11: (L-R) Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor square off before their undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring super lightweight championship bout during Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix)

Years from now, the question will still linger: Where were you when Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano in the first-ever women’s boxing trilogy fight?

Madison Square Garden is often called the “Mecca of Boxing.” It was once again the site of history on Friday night. Taylor and Serrano headlined The Garden’s first-ever all-women’s boxing card. The event broke a Guinness World Record with 17 world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card — male or female.

“Absolutely unbelievable to be part of a show like this and to be headlining an all-female card,” Taylor said. “It was an absolute privilege. These are the sort of opportunities that people didn’t think were even possible a few years ago.”

Taylor and Serrano did so in front of 19,721 people. The Garden roared as Taylor and Serrano came together, then quieted. It erupted in chants of “Ole!” and each fighter’s name.

“When I was out there and Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano were walking out, that stadium was absolutely electric,” said Cherneka Johnson, who on Friday became Australia’s first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the modern four-belt era — male or female. “I had goosebumps and it was like, ‘Wow this is truly happening.’ To see that moment and to experience that feeling? It’s special.”

The third bout was close. Taylor used her footwork. Serrano pressured her with power shots.

Taylor won, as she had in the first two bouts. The judges awarded her a unanimous decision: 95–95, 97–93, 97–93.

Taylor and Serrano will not fight again. Taylor is the winner. There’s no disputing that. There is also a second winner: the sport of women’s boxing.

“Nobody lost tonight,” Nakisa Bidarian, the CEO and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said.

It had been three years since Taylor and Serrano met in the first women’s headliner at The Garden.

The Taylor-Serrano rivalry has brought unprecedented attention to women’s boxing. Taylor, 39, is Ireland’s undisputed world champion. With the victory, she improved to 25–1. Serrano, 36, is the only Puerto Rican boxer — male or female—to win world titles in more than four weight classes.

What Taylor and Serrano gave the sport was a true championship-caliber rivalry — one that’s now over, but will go down as the one that made history.

“We created history together three times,” Taylor said about fighting Serrano. “My name will always be embedded with hers forever. I’m very, very happy about that. What we’ve been able to create over these last few years has been unbelievable. It’s amazing to have a rival like that in the sport. And this has brought [the world to] an event like this tonight, an all-female card, because of what myself and Amanda have been able to do to produce over the last few years.”

That begs the question: What is the future of women’s boxing?

“The next evolution is just women knowing who they are each and every day,” said Alycia Baumgardner, who defended her undisputed super featherweight title against Jennifer Miranda. “I think we’ve seen through the fight week with the looks and being a beauty, being a beast, being in our femininity, but also being the warriors that we are when it comes to fight night. So, it’s just like showing two different sides, but also knowing that we have a job to do and to clock in.”

“I think the future of women’s boxing is only growing,” said Ramla Ali, who beat Lila Furtado on the preliminary card. “Look at the outcome tonight. Look how many people showed out to support women’s boxing. It’s exciting to be a part of and to see the growth and you know that those numbers are definitely growing and being more active with fights.”

“What’s going to make women’s boxing grow is to get more people into it,” said Tamm Thibeault, the two-time Canadian Olympian and amateur world champion. “Start at the grassroots, and we’ve got to create dreams for that. We’ve got to create dreams for little girls who want to come up and be just like us, right?

“I’ve said that from such a long time ago. The only way women’s boxing grows is if other women come out and support us. And they did today. Every woman in the crowd was cheering and it was just such a phenomenal movement to be a part of.”

Taylor, meanwhile, offered little detail on if retirement was in the cards for her. She said she was going to enjoy her victory and reflect.

“I can’t believe that this is my life,” Taylor said. “I’m headlining the show at Madison Square Garden. I’m looking back on the whole journey. What an absolute, what an amazing life. These are nights that I dreamed of as a kid and sitting here again as a winner. I’m so happy, so grateful.”

