2025 Ryder Cup: Team USA “deeply honored” by Trump’s anticipated visit to Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, NY — A number of Team USA players have welcomed President Donald Trump’s anticipated appearance at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Friday.

Trump has signaled that he will attend the opening day of the tournament. Team USA is attempting to regain the Ryder Cup from Europe after losing comprehensively in Rome two years ago.

The PGA of America has warned fans to expect “enhanced security measures and additional restrictions” on Friday morning in light of Trump’s anticipated visit. Gates will open at 5 a.m. ET ahead of a 7 a.m. start.

Trump’s visit to the US Open men’s final in early September caused heavy delays at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, causing the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to be delayed by over half an hour as fans slowly made their way through TSA-style security outside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite that delayed start, the upper decks of Arthur Ashe remained half-empty throughout the first set as fans continued to experience heavy delays.

Those delays have prompted the PGA of America to ask the President to delay his visit until later on Friday to give fans time to make their way into the viewing galleries, according to widespread media reports. It is unclear if Trump will heed those requests, although some reports suggest he will not be on the course for the first tee-offs.

However, several members of Team USA have expressed excitement about playing in front of the President on Friday.

USA captain Keegan Bradley said his team is “deeply honored” that Trump will be in attendance on the opening day of the tournament.

“I think anytime you can be around a current President is a pretty phenomenal thing,” Bradley said Tuesday. “But when you’re representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the President there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I’m really grateful to him for doing that for us.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler added that the presidential visit is “extremely important” to the 12 players who will be lining up for Team USA over the weekend.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that’s been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us,” Scheffler said. “We’re excited to be on home soil with the home crowd.”

Scheffler said he is not aware of any plans for a meeting between Trump and the Team USA players during the tournament on Friday.

Scheffler’s teammate Patrick Cantlay added that Trump’s appearance on Friday will make the Ryder Cup one of the “iconic sporting events.”

“The fact that it’s a team event and we’re out there wearing the red, white, and blue is going to be fantastic,” Cantlay said Tuesday.

Bradley, meanwhile, said Trump’s appearance at the first tee at Bethpage Black will be something that “everyone will remember forever.”

However, not only are the Americans excited by the prospect of playing in front of the President.

European captain Luke Donald said Trump’s appearance on Friday “shows how big the Ryder Cup is.”

“You’ve got to see that as a mark of respect,” Donald said. “President Trump is obviously a big supporter of golf, and he knows a lot of the players this week and has met them before.”

Europe’s Justin Rose believes the visit will bring a “lot of attention and patriotism” to the 2025 Ryder Cup, adding that Europe is prepared for “a lot of noise.”

Rose, however, said Trump’s visit is “great for golf” and said he would have no objection to the President joining in with European celebrations should Europe retain the Ryder Cup. Trump previously remained on stage after Chelsea was awarded the Club World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium in July.

“(I) would love the opportunity to have that opportunity,” Rose said. “I’m not sure he’s going to want to be on the stage congratulating the team that sort of wins in his backyard.”

