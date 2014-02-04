Quantcast
Teletovic makes most of increased minutes for Nets

Scott Fontana
February 4, 2014
2 min read
Nets forward Mirza Teletovic scores from under the basket against Charlotte Bobcats forward/center Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mirza Teletovic’s recent scoring outbursts are no fluke.

Ten days after shattering a career high with 34 points in 27 minutes against the Mavericks, the Nets forward went for 20 points over 28 minutes in a 108-102 victory against the 76ers on Monday night.

The second-year pro is averaging 8.9 points in 19.4 minutes per game this season, coming off the bench in 33 of 39 contests. But a deeper look at the numbers shows that Teletovic may be ready to become the Nets’ full-fledged sixth man.

In the 13 games Teletovic has seen 24 minutes of action — half a game — or more, his scoring jumps to 15.7 ppg.

Not only that, the Bosnian’s shooting percentages are markedly better. When he plays at least half of a game, his field goal percentage is up to .507, and his 3-point shooting percentage sits at .495 on 7.2 attempts per game. For the season, Teletovic is shooting .445 and .420, respectively.

The 28-year-old forward admits he wished he could have receiving more opportunities last season.

“I had to have a lot of patience,” Teletovic said yesterday on WFAN’s “Joe and Evan” radio show.

Teletovic’s improved shooting accuracy in expanded minutes — 28.8 mpg in the 13 games — suggests a shooter who is more effective when given the time to get into a rhythm. Perhaps he’ll see significant time again when the Nets face the Spurs at home tomorrow night.

