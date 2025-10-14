Tennis’ best invade Big Apple in December with ‘A Racquet at the Rock’, ‘The Garden Cup’

Tennis – ATP 500 – Japan Open Tennis Championships – Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan – September 30, 2025 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during the final against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

If you missed the US Open this summer, don’t worry, because world-class tennis is returning to the Tri-State area this winter.

On the weekend of Dec. 7 and 8, fans will have the chance to experience not one, but two marquee events: A Racquet at the Rock at Newark’s Prudential Center on Sunday, Dec. 7, followed by The Garden Cup at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Dec. 8.

Newark will take center stage first, as Racquet at The Rock makes history at the Prudential Center. The star-studded lineup features a men’s showdown between World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and two-time US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe (No. 29).

The women’s match will see the 2025 US Open runner-up, Amanda Anisimova (No. 4), take on the 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu (No. 32), promising a battle of youthful energy and determination.

Together, these matchups headline the first-ever tennis event in the Prudential Center’s 18-year history, a milestone night for New Jersey sports fans.

The action continues the next night in New York City, as The Garden Cup returns to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8.

The women’s showcase will feature reigning World No. 1 and back-to-back US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in a power clash.

On the men’s side, 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will go head-to-head with American Olympic medalist (No. 15) Tommy Paul, bringing flair and fire to the court.

The night will wrap up with an electric mixed doubles showdown, capping off an unforgettable evening of tennis at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

With star-studded lineups, historic firsts, and back-to-back nights of elite competition, it’s a weekend of tennis you won’t want to miss. Tickets for A Racquet at The Rock are available now at Ticketmaster.com, Prucenter.com, and the Prudential Center Box Office. Tickets for The Garden Cup are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

