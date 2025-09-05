Anisimova beats Osaka, to take on Sabalenka in final US Open showdown this weekend

Sep 4, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Amanda Anisimova of the United States in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the semifinal of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova rallied from one set down to beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka in an instant three-hour classic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday evening. In the earlier semifinal, Aryna Sabalenka beat No.4 Jessica Pegula in three sets as well, in a rematch of last year’s final.

Anisimova’s 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 closely-fought win does not give justice to the grit and determination she showed to keep up with Osaka until the No. 23 seed let up four consecutive points in the second tiebreak.

“I don’t know!” Anisimova told the stadium after the match when asked about coming from behind. “Naomi is playing amazing tennis. She’s back where she belongs. I told her I’m so proud of her after having a baby and playing at this level. I wasn’t sure I would make it past the finish line, but I tried to dig deep. It was a huge fight out there.”

The 24-year-old, who is from Freehold Township, NJ, also became the youngest player to reach the women’s singles finals at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same season since Serena and Venus Williams accomplished the same feat in 2002.

Osaka’s career renaissance at the Open could not be completed with silverware, but the Japanese showed she might be back to her best after winning in straight sets against Karolina Muchova on Wednesday.

The final game became a showdown between Anisimova and Osaka, where the American had three opportunities to win the marathon match, while Osaka’s experience as a two-time former champion kept her in the match.

A strong forehand that Osaka could only deflect out of play won Anisimova a chance to win on a home court, where she will face the world’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka again.

The two most recently came up against each other in a semifinal on Wimbledon’s grass courts, where Anisimova edged the Belarusian 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

“It’s going to feel amazing,” Sabalenka said after the match. “I’m super excited to give myself another opportunity, another final, and if I’ll be able to hold that trophy, it’s going to mean a lot for me. I’ll be the happiest person on Earth, probably!”

Sabalenka beat Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, delivering a semifinal performance many expected of her despite defeats to Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Anisimova in previous Grand Slam semifinals and finals this year.

However, it was another closely fought semifinal between two stellar women’s tennis players that could have gone either way — overall, Sabalenka won only two points more in the match than Pegula.

Sabalenka also became the third player to reach the women’s final in both hard-court majors (the Australian Open and U.S. Open), whilst joining a six-woman long list of World No. 1’s to reach three or more Grand Slam finals in a season.

Anisimova and Sabalenka play out their final tomorrow, Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.