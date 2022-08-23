The 3 best Kansas sports betting apps: get $450 in early sign up bonuses

The September 1 launch of Kansas online sports betting is closer than ever and the three best Kansas sports betting apps offering pre-registration bonuses have set themselves apart. Players can get each pre-registration offer by filling out some basic information ahead of launch.

Here you will find our picks for the 3 best Kansas sports betting apps, which offer a combined $450 in site credit and free bets to players who pre-register in the Sunflower State.

The 3 Best Kansas Sports Betting Apps

Prospective bettors in Kansas can now take advantage of three tremendous early sign-up offers ahead of the official launch of Kansas online sports betting. The three legal online sportsbooks offering an early sign-up bonus include DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and BetMGM. Each sportsbook is currently available in a number of states where online sports betting is legal, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and more.

Players in the Sunflower State are closer than ever to getting in on the legal online sports betting action. The best news is that each sportsbook is expected to launch ahead of Week 1 of the college football and NFL regular seasons.

DraftKings Kansas Has $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

Arguably the best of the best when it comes to Kansas sports betting apps is DraftKings Kansas. This legal online sportsbook app headlines what is expected to be a lengthy list of sportsbooks that will enter the market as early as September 1. Players who complete the pre-registration process today will earn a $100 bonus in free bets to use once the DraftKings KS Sportsbook app goes live.

As soon as Kansas online sports betting goes live and the state gives online operators the green light to accept wagers, any player who pre-registered for an account will see $100 in free bets in their account. The best part is that bettors can potentially also take advantage of a new user promo when they complete the full registration process after the app goes live.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas Offers $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus

If you’re looking for an incredibly sleek app that has all of the traditional sports betting markets and much more, FanDuel Kansas is worth checking out. Viewed by many in the industry as a top-tier app, FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas should be one of the first Kansas sports betting apps to go live.

Not only can players get a $100 bonus in free bets when they pre-register, but also a number of in-app promos when the app goes live. FanDuel offers home run bonuses as part of a Tuesday MLB promotion, and could offer a number of NFL-based promos this football season.

BetMGM Kansas Brings Huge $200 Bonus to the Table

Players in search of the largest pre-registration bonus can find it with BetMGM Kansas. Players who sign up ahead of BetMGM Kansas’ full launch will receive $200 in site credit to use once the state gives online sportsbooks the go-ahead to accept wagers.

BetMGM features plenty of in-app promos and an extensive list of daily odds boosts. This includes a featured “Lion’s Boost” that provides great value as well. If you want to start out with the largest bonus ahead of the launch of Kansas sports betting, BetMGM Kansas’ offer is absolutely worth the couple of minutes it will take to pre-register for.

