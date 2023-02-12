The 3 Best NY Sports Betting Apps for Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 is finally here, but there is still time to sign up with the three best NY sports betting apps before kickoff. The Eagles and Chiefs have been preparing for this game for weeks. Bettors can take advantage of this massive opportunity.

Register with these three NY sports betting apps to unlock guaranteed bonus bets, a massive no-sweat bet, and another four-figure first bet. These Super Bowl bonuses are the best on the market.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Super Bowl 57 Chiefs vs. Eagles: Top 3 NY Sports Betting Apps

The Super Bowl is always the biggest sports betting day of the year. Football fans are lucky to see a great matchup in this year’s edition of the big game. Philadelphia and Kansas City have dominated their opponents all year long, but there can only be one team left standing at the end of the night.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unleashes $200 in Guaranteed Bonus Bets

While some promotions give bettors a chance to win, DraftKings Sportsbook is guaranteeing a victory. Anyone who signs up with this offer and places a $5 wager on the Super Bowl will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

The most important thing to note about these bonus bets is that they convert instantly. In other words, you will be able to flip these bonus bets on other Super Bowl 57 markets. So, anyone who places a $5 bet on the Super Bowl will have an extra $200 to use. It’s tough to beat this offer.

New players can click here to enable this DraftKings Sportsbook offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook: $3K No-Sweat Bet, Gronk’s Kick of Destiny

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is stepping into the action with the largest offer on the New York market. Place an initial wager of up to $3,000 on the Super Bowl with a forgiving backstop. If that bet loses, you will receive a full refund in bonus bets. How much you place on this no-sweat bet is in your hands.

New and existing users on FanDuel Sportsbook in New York can back Rob Gronkowski as well. Opt into Gronk’s Kick of Destiny and place a $5+ wager on the big game. He’s going to attempt a field goal during a commercial break. If he converts on the kick, FanDuel will dish out $10 million in bonus bets to bettors.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab a $3,000 no-sweat bet plus Gronk’s Kick of Destiny.

Caesars Sportsbook Brings Out $1,250 Bet for NY

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top apps on the NY sports betting market. The “Full Caesar” promotion is here for the Super Bowl. Players who activate this offer will get a $1,250 first bet to use on the Super Bowl. Any losses will be offset with bet credits. In addition to this first bet, players will receive Tier Credits and Reward Credits. These will allow players to start working towards long-term membership benefits and perks. This offer will pay off in the long run.

Click this link and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses for Super Bowl 57.