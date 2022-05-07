Ahead of a packed card on Saturday night, we’ve compiled a list of the 4 best UFC 274 promos and betting sites. Each of these promos and legal online sports betting apps are available in a number of states, including New York, New Jersey, and more.

Below you will find our picks for the 4 best UFC 274 promos and betting sites, including odds boosts and bonuses.

The 4 Best UFC 274 Promos and Betting Sites

Each of the promos and sports betting sites on our list bring unique value to the table. Any bettor with plans of wagering on UFC 274 should read over each offer and decide which promo is best for them. Let’s take a closer look at the offers:

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

One of the best UFC 274 promos comes from Caesars. The largest risk-free bet offer available anywhere or a deposit $20, get $100 guaranteed bonus (get it here) are each in play. Prospective bettors can get in on the action with a risk-free bet of up to $1,100 to use on UFC 274. This offer provides insurance of up to $1,110 on a user’s first bet.

For example, a bettor could wager $600 on Rose Namajunas to defend the Strawweight title. If she loses, however, the bettor would get a $600 free bet token to use on another bout. That could include the main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Click here and use promo code AMNYCZR for a $1,100 risk-free bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

The next UFC promo worth checking out comes from FanDuel Sportsbook, which has a risk-free bet offer of their own. This promo backs a player’s first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in site credit. If a player were to wager $300 on Michael Chandler to win against Tony Ferguson and he pulls off the victory, the bettor would earn winnings on the moneyline bet.

However, if Chandler were to lose, the player wouldn’t be totally out of luck. That’s because FanDuel Sportsbook would issue a $300 site credit refund to use on other fights, games, and events.

Click here for a $1,000 risk-free bet from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Win $150 with DraftKings Sportsbook

Arguably the most unique of the UFC 274 promos on this list comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Not only does DraftKings offer action on a wide array of sports, but also the largest odds boost in the industry. New users who sign up will secure a 30-1 odds boost to use on any UFC 274 bout. This includes the main card, prelims, and early prelims.

The way it works is simple. Bettors must sign up via one of our links and deposit at least $5 into their account. Then, they must wager $5 or more on any UFC 274 fighter’s moneyline. If the bet wins, the player will receive six $25 free bets ($150 total) to use on other bouts, games, and events offered in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bet $5, Win $150 if your fighter wins with DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet from BetMGM

Like a couple of other sportsbooks on this list, BetMGM has a great UFC 274 promo offer in the form of a risk-free bet. Players can wager up to $1,000 knowing that if the bet loses, BetMGM will back it with up to $1,000 in site credit. This is a great offer that can be applied to any UFC 274 market.

BetMGM also has great odds boosts available on the action, including:

Michael Chandler to win by decision (+250)

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, and Fernie Garcia all to win (+333)

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Ovince St. Preux, and Donald Cerrone all to win (+340)

Rose Namajunas to win by submission (+550)

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM.