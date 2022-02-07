Just days away from Super Bowl 56, betting promos for new users are flooding TV, radio, and internet ad space, which makes discerning the best promo codes all the more difficult. Prospective bettors can secure the best promos, bonuses, and odds boosts ahead of Super Bowl 56 by using the best promo codes.

Below you will find our picks for the 5 best promo codes for Super Bowl 2022, including odds boosts, bonuses, and promos.

The 5 Best Promo Codes for Super Bowl 2022

Not every new user promo needs to be activated with a promo code. In fact, some of the best offers can be activated with the links below with no promo code required. Let’s take a look at the best of the bunch.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Includes Up to $2,116 in Bonuses

Any prospective bettor who signs up via any of the links above and uses Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can get a huge $1,500 deposit match. This match comes at a dollar-for-dollar rate up to $1,500. After making that first deposit, bettors can then opt-into a pair of Super Bowl 56 promos.

Players who choose the “Bet The Props” promo can get a $56 Free Bet if seven of their first ten prop bets win. To qualify, these prop bets must have final odds of -130 or longer. If a bettor places a $10+ wager on a same game parlay with +1000 odds or longer, they’ll earn a $56 Free Bet plus winnings on the parlay if the parlay wins. Any bettor who makes a similar same game parlay with a $100+ bet can get a $560 Free Bet if the same game parlay with odds of +1000 or longer wins.

Click on your state in the list above and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 deposit match and up to $616 in Free Bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Not Needed to Bet $5, Win $280 Cash

FanDuel Sportsbook keeps things simple with this Bet $5, Win $280 cash promo. Any bettor who opts-into this offer can turn a $5 bet into a $280 cash payout without a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code by clicking on any of the FanDuel links on this page.

The cash component of this promo offer allows bettors to withdraw all or some of their winnings immediately. Bettors could also choose to use some or all of their winnings on other game and player props available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Bet $5, Win $280 without a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code when you click here.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $56 in Sportsbook Bonus Cash and $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

There is a great pair of promos available from Barstool Sportsbook. Our Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY56 unlocks an upfront bonus in sportsbook bonus cash, as well as a massive risk-free first bet of up to $1,000. Bettors can use each of these offers on Super Bowl LVI.

Any player who registers and uses our promo code can collect $56 in sportsbook bonus cash, but the real value comes with the risk-free bet. This risk-free bet allows players to place their first bet with the understanding that if the first real-money wager loses, Barstool Sportsbook will issue a site credit refund. For example, if a bettor wagers $1,000 on the Los Angeles Rams to win, but the Cincinnati Bengals are victorious, the player would get back $1,000 in site credit.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY56 to get up to $1,056 in bonuses.

56-1 Odds Boost, $1,000 Deposit Match, and Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet Promo with No DraftKings Promo Code Required

DraftKings Sportsbook does not require a promo code for any of their promos available to new and existing users. Players who sign up for a new account can get a 56-1 odds boost to use on Super Bowl LVI. If a bettor’s team wins, the player would earn seven $40 Free Bets to use on other action in the app. Another added bonus is that DraftKings Sportsbook will match a new user’s first deposit at a 20% rate up to $1,000. Any time a sportsbook offers free money in site credit, it’s worth considering.

The final offer for all DraftKings Sportsbook users is their Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet promo. The sportsbook will hand out $10 million in Free Bets. This is expected to include five $1 million Free Bets. Bettors simply have to check the app at 7:00 PM EST on February 13, 2022 to check to see if they’ve earned a Free Bet.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280, as well as get a $1,000 deposit match without a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

BetMGM Offers Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus with No Promo Code Needed

Any bettor who believes a touchdown will be scored in the Super Bowl should sign up for a BetMGM account. Clicking on the link above or below negates the need for a BetMGM promo code. This offer gives players the chance to turn a $10 bet into a $200 bonus as long as the Rams or Bengals score a touchdown.

The cool part about this offer is it allows for bettors to earn a double win. For example, if Joe Mixon rushes for a touchdown in a Bengals win, any user who played a $10 moneyline bet on Cincinnati with this promo would earn a $200 TD bonus plus earnings on the moneyline bet. Another interesting element of this promo is that in the event that a bettor’s team doesn’t score a touchdown, but their opponent does, the touchdown bonus would still convey. There has never been a touchdown-less Super Bowl. This is worth a play.

Bet $10, Win $200 if either team scores a touchdown in Super Bowl 56 without a BetMGM promo code when you click here.

Many of these promos are available in a number of states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.