The 5 Maryland sports betting promos to sign up for right now

There are five great Maryland sports betting promos for bettors to choose from this week. Players can choose from a handful of different bonuses when it comes to the launch of sports betting in the Old Line State.

These five Maryland sports betting promos provide guaranteed bonuses, first-bet insurance, free bets, and other unique offers. Sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and PointsBet for the best offers on the table.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND IS LIVE! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

The 5 Maryland Sports Betting Promos to Get at Launch

It took a while for Maryland to officially launch sports betting, but it’s better late than never, right? Wednesday will mark the official start of sports betting in the Old Line State and we couldn’t be more excited.

There are tons of options for bettors between the NFL, college football, World Cup, NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more. Start the Thanksgiving weekend off right by taking advantage of these Maryland sports betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Pre-Register for $200 Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is still offering a pre-registration bonus before Wednesday’s official launch. That means bettors can still double up with this pre-registration offer and another promo on launch day. Simply signing up early will net bettors $200 in bonus cash no matter what. Given the busy nature of the sports schedule this weekend, grabbing a handful of extra free bets isn’t a bad idea.

Click here to sign up early with DraftKings Sportsbook in Maryland and get a $200 pre-registration bonus.

FanDuel Maryland Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND BONUS! CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel Maryland is giving new bettors the chance to win a guaranteed bonus on a $5 wager. Simply signing up and making a $5 bet on any game will guarantee this $200 bonus. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts. Essentially, bettors who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook will have an easy way to win their first bet.

New players can click this link to sign up with FanDuel Maryland and bet $5 to get $200 in free bets.

Choose Between 2 Bonuses on Caesars Sportsbook in Maryland

Caesars Maryland LAUNCH OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYPICS REGISTRATION BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE! SIGN UP

Caesars Sportsbook is giving bettors a choice on launch day. When Wednesday arrives, sports fans can choose between $1,500 in bet insurance or a $100 free bet. Simply sign up and place an initial wager on any game. If that bet is between $20 and $100, players will automatically receive a $100 free bet. However, if that initial wager is over $100, players will qualify for 100% insurance on that bet. In other words, any losses on that first bet will be completely refunded in site credit.

New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYPICS to choose between these two new-user bonuses. Click here to get started.

BetMGM Maryland Delivers $1K in Bet Insurance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Maryland REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

MARYLAND REGISTRATION BET INSURANCE!

BetMGM Sportsbook is entering Maryland with a statement offer. New players who sign up with this promo will have access to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. This first bet can be placed on any game this week, including the NFL, World Cup, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, soccer, UFC, tennis, and more. Remember, anyone who loses on that first wager will receive a full refund in free bets.

Grab up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance on launch day Wednesday by signing up with BetMGM Maryland. Click this link to register today.

PointsBet Maryland’s Second-Chance Bets

PointsBet Sportsbook States: PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 $100 Bets

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

PointsBet Maryland is another sportsbook that is still offering a pre-registration bonus. Anyone who signs up after Wednesday’s launch will have access to five separate $100 second-chance bets. It’s important to note that this registration bonus is a standalone offer.

Click here and use PointsBet Maryland promo code AMNYXL500 to unlock five $100 second-chance bets.