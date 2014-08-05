Trailblazing women in major pro sports

Becky Hammon becomes the latest trailblazer for women in the four major sports. Here are a few other pro sports …

Becky Hammon becomes the latest trailblazer for women in the four major sports. Here are a few other pro sports pioneers.

Connie Nicholas Carberg

In 1976, the Jets made her the first female scout in NFL history. She is credited with suggesting the team look into a small school defensive lineman named Mark Gastineau.

Ann Meyers Drysdale

After starring at UCLA, the Indiana Pacers in 1979 signed her to a one-year contract, making her the first woman to sign with an NBA team. Although she never appeared in a game, she went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Manon Rheaume

The Tampa Bay Lightning, an NHL expansion team in 1992, started one of their first preseason games with her in goal, making Rheaume the first woman to play in an exhibition game in any of the four major sports.

Kim Ng

Once an assistant general manager with the Yankees from 1998 through 2000, the front office veteran became the first woman to interview for a GM position in Major League Baseball history, doing so with the Dodgers — her current team — in 2005.