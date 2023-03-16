The best March Madness sports betting promos for first round games

There is always something special about the NCAA Tournament and these March Madness betting promos are raising the stakes on the games. Bettors can get off to a fast start ahead of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Take advantage of these March Madness betting promos to hit the ground running on the NCAA Tournament. These five offers include bonus bets, first bets, and other creative offers.

The Top 5 March Madness Betting Promos

The first day of the NCAA Tournament is always a special occasion. You might be slacking off with a second screen in the office or working remotely on your couch. But no matter how you watch the games, there are tons of March Madness betting promos out there. New users can score these offers to get off on the right foot in the first round.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $200

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for bettors on March Madness. The current promo available gives new players the chance to lock in a guaranteed bonus early. All it takes is a $5 wager on any team in the NCAA Tournament to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonuses convert.

New users can click here to secure a 40-1 instant payout through DraftKings Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers 10x Payout

Winning 10 times your original wager is the best way to start off at FanDuel Sportsbook. New bettors who take advantage of this offer can bet $10 on any March Madness game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Again, the outcome of the original wager will not impact whether or not that bonus converts. Placing that original $10 or $20 bet will convert to a win.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo.

Caesars Sportsbook: Activate the “Full Caesar” for $1,250 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook definitely earns the prize for the most creative promotion. New players can lock in a trio of bonuses by signing up with this offer. The “Full Caesar” promotion will provide bettors with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. The first bet allows players to go big on any March Madness game. The Tier Credits and Reward Credits are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to score a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses this weekend.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Secure $1K First Bet

This BetMGM Sportsbook March Madness promo is one of the most lucrative offers on the market. New players can secure a $1,000 first bet for any NCAA Tournament game this weekend. Place a real money wager on any game. If that bet loses, this promo will trigger an automatic refund in bonus bets. However, anyone who wins on that initial wager will take home straight cash.

New users can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook for a $1,000 first bet on March Madness this weekend.

Bet365 Sportsbook Offers Bet $1, Win $365 Promo

Bet365 Sportsbook is giving away a boatload of bonus bets for the NCAA Tournament. Sign up, download the app, and place a $1 wager on any March Madness matchup. This will trigger an immediate payout of $365 in bonus bets. There is no need to sweat out that original wager. The bonus bets will convert no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Bet $1 to win $365 in bonus bets through bet365 Sportsbook this weekend.