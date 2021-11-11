As the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins prepare to take the field on Thursday Night Football and various online sportsbooks are offering sensational promos, bonuses, and odds boosts. Any new user who registers with the sportsbooks listed below can get in on the action with any of the promos below.

Below you will find the best Ravens-Dolphins betting promos, including odds boosts, bonuses, and promotions for Thursday Night Football.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $100!

EITHER TEAM TO SCORE CLAIM OFFER

The best Ravens-Dolphins betting promos

There are plenty of promos, odds boosts, and bonuses available for this Thursday Night Football meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. Let’s take a look at the best of the bunch.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Win $100 if either team scores

The lowest-cost promo available for new users at DraftKings Sportsbook is this Bet $1, Win $100 promo. As part of this promo, bettors who sign up can get a 100-1 odds boost that will pay out four $25 Free Bets ($100 total) as long as either team scores a point on Thursday Night Football. There hasn’t been a scoreless NFL game in nearly 70 years. This is a huge no-brainer bet.

Click here to Bet $1, Win $100 if either the Ravens or Dolphins score a point on Thursday Night Football with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,001 free bet match

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new users who sign up a $1,001 free bet match when they sign up and place their first real-money wager on a bet with minimum odds of -200. This free bet match will match the user’s first bet dollar-for-dollar up to $1,001, paying out the Free Bet once the first bet has settled. This Free Bet will be paid out regardless of whether the first bet wins or loses.

Click on your state in the list above to get a $1,001 free bet match from Caesars Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 risk-free bet

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook has a $1,000 risk-free first bet available to new users who register for a sportsbook account. This risk-free bet means that Barstool Sportsbook will back a user’s first real-money wager up to $1,000 in site credit. For example, if a bettor wagers $750 on the Dolphins to win on Thursday Night Football, but the Ravens win, Barstool Sportsbook would refund the user’s account $750 in site credit.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code AMNY1000.

Bet $10, Win $200 TD bonus from BetMGM

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Bet $10, Win $200 if Your Team Scores TD!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM has a sensational offer that pays out a $200 bonus as long as the team of the user’s choice finds the end zone. This is great promo, as it pays out the touchdown bonus win or lose. For example, if a bettor places a $10 wager on the Ravens moneyline and they score a touchdown but lose to the Dolphins, BetMGM would still pay out the $200 touchdown bonus.

This offer allows for a double-win of sorts. If a bettor wagers $10 on the Ravens to win, they score a touchdown, and win the game, BetMGM would pay out the $200 TD bonus in addition to the moneyline winnings on the $10 wager.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your team scores a touchdown on TNF with BetMGM.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Win $150 cash on the Eagles or Broncos to win

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CT CLAIM NOW FANDUEL CONNECTICUT BET $5, WIN $150!

EAGLES OR BRONCOS WIN CLAIM OFFER

This offer from FanDuel Sportsbook has nothing to do with Thursday Night Football, but it’s worth considering for later this weekend, as it pays out a 30x multiplier in cash. Bettors who sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook can get a 30-1 odds boost on the Eagles or Broncos to win their Week 10 matchup.

As it stands, the Broncos are a slight favorite at -142 odds, while the Eagles are the underdog at +120 odds. That means a bettor would need to wager $142 on the Broncos to win in order to make $100. On the other hand, a $100 wager on the Eagles to win would pay out $120. This offer from FanDuel Sportsbook gives users the chance to win $150 cash that can be immediately withdrawn from the players’ account at +3000 odds.

Bet $5, Win $150 on the Eagles or Broncos win their NFL Week 10 matchup with FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.