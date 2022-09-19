There are two Monday Night Football matchups set for tonight, and we’ve compiled a list of the best Titans-Bills betting promos for MNF. The good news is that each and every one of this promos is also available to use on the other MNF game between the Vikings and Eagle.

Below, you will find our picks for the best Titans-Bills betting promos for MNF, including new user promos, bonuses, and more. These offers are available in most states where online sports betting is legal.

The Best Titans-Bills Betting Promos for MNF

Before the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills take the field on Monday night, prospective bettors can take advantage of some tremendous new user promos. These include two no-brainer bets, a guaranteed bonus, and two fully-insured first bets. Let’s take a look at what each offer includes.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s $200 Instant Bonus and Stepped Up SGP

DraftKings Sportsbook has a massive new user promo offer in addition to an in-app promo for all new users who opt-in ahead of Titans-Bills. The new user promo is a Bet $5, Get $200 offer that has recently been the subject of commercials featuring Kevin Hart. The offer represents the largest guaranteed bonus in the business. A mere $5 wager will earn new players a $200 bonus win or lose. The bonus conveys instantly, which gives you time to bet on a number of game and player props prior to kickoff.

The in-app promo for all DraftKings Sportsbook users is the NFL Stepped Up same game parlay promo. This offer will provide a profit boost that increases for every leg you add to the qualifying same game parlay. A three-leg SGP will earn you a 20% boost, while any 10+ leg SGP will include a 100% profit boost.

Bet $5, Get $200 when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here.

$150 Completion Bonus from Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool Sportsbook has the best no-brainer promo on our list of the best Titans-Bills betting promos for MNF. While it’s true that the initial cost of this Bet $20, Get $150 offer is higher than some other promos on this list, the $150 bonus is a guarantee to convey. As part of this offer, Barstool Sportsbook will pay out a $150 bonus on a $20 bet if either team completes a pass.

The great thing about this promo is that the team you bet on doesn’t need to win for the bonus to convey. That means if you wager $20 on the Titans to win, but the Bills prevail, you’ll still get the $150 bonus if either team completes a pass. In the event that your first wager does win, you’ll earn a profit on the bet plus the $150 bonus.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNYFOOTBALL150 to Bet $20, Get $150 if the Titans or Bills complete a pass.

Caesars Sportsbook’s 3-Part Promo Includes $1,250 Bet on Caesars

There’s no new user promo on this list of the best Titans-Bills betting promos with the kind of financial upside offered by Caesars Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can place their first cash wager on Caesars, which includes insurance on the wager up to $1,250. If the bet loses, Caesars will issue a free bet token to use on another game.

Caesars has also included some perks for the Caesars Rewards program. Players who make a first deposit and wager of at least $10 will earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Players can redeem Reward Credits on prizes and experiences, while Tier Credits will unlock higher levels of experiences.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 bet on Caesars, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

New players looking for a sleek app with a great new user promo can find it with FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can get a fully-insured wager of up to $1,000 when they register for the No-Sweat First Bet. If you wager $700 on the Buffalo Bills to win on Monday night, but they lose to Tennessee, you will receive $700 in free bets to use on other games.

You can use all of the free bets on the same market or divide them between multiple game and player props. That’s stands in contrast to some other offers on the market. If you want a versatile offer, this No-Sweat First Bet could be for you.

Get a $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet on Monday Night Football when you click here.

Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus from BetMGM

BetMGM has a sensational no-brainer promo for new players. This offer will pay out a $200 bonus win or lose as long as the Titans or Bills score a touchdown on Monday night. This is incredibly likely to happen, as each team has real firepower on offense.

You could, for example, wager $10 on the Bills to win. If they do and Josh Allen throws for 3 TDs, you would get back your $10 stake, a profit on the winning bet, and a $200 TD bonus. Even if the Bills lose 10-0, you would still earn the $200 bonus for a TD being scored in the game.

Bet $10, Win $200 if the Bills or Titans score a touchdown with BetMGM when you click here.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.