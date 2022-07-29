The absolute best UFC 277 promos, betting odds, bonuses

The best UFC 277 promos can be found right here. There is one championship belt on the line between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes, but there are tons of big names up and down the card.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New players on any of these sportsbooks can grab the best UFC 277 promos. These offers include massive risk-free bets, boosted odds, and guaranteed bonuses. In other words, there are plenty of different ways to bet on UFC 277 on Saturday night.

Roll into the weekend with the best promos available at Caesars, DraftKings, BetMGM, and Barstool. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind each offer.

The Best UFC 277 Promos

There is something special about a UFC pay-per-view event with a championship belt on the line. Nunes is the current featherweight champ, but she’s looking to take her title in the bantamweight division back against Peña. Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France are the first and second challengers in the flyweight division, respectively. It would make sense for the winner to get a shot at the current champ, Deiveson Figueiredo.

But no matter which fight you end up betting on, the best UFC 277 promos can be found right here. Here’s a quick glance at the four best offers on the table for new players.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes with a monster risk-free bet. Anyone who signs up with this UFC 277 promo offer will be able to bet risk-free up to $1,500. That is the largest new-user promo on the market this weekend. Additionally, risk-free bets provide new users with flexibility. This offer can be used on any bout at UFC 277 on Saturday night.

Click here and use promo code AMNY15 to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook for a $1,500 risk-free bet. This offer can be used on any market for UFC 277 on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $100 Instant Bonus

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100!

UFC 277 BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is taking a different approach to the fights with its UFC 277 promo offer. Anyone who bets $5 on any UFC 277 fighter’s moneyline will win $100 in bonus cash instantly. There is no need to sweat out a bet when it comes to this offer. Simply placing that $5 wager will be enough to convert this bonus. Winners will receive four $25 free bets that can be used on any available market this weekend.

New users can click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any UFC 277 moneyline and win $100 in bonuses.

Bet $10, Win $200 With BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, IL, NJ, PA, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

ADESANYA 1+ PUNCH CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is boosting the odds on any fight at UFC 277. Bet $10 on any fighter’s moneyline and win $200 if either fighter lands a punch. That’s not a typo. This $200 bonus will hit as long as there is a single punch landed. Of course, it’s possible for a UFC fight to end without a punch, but it’s highly unlikely. At 20-1 odds, this promo is tough to beat.

Click here to bet $10 on UFC 277 and win $200 if either fighter lands a punch. This is a 20-1 odds boost on 1+ punches.

Bet $1K Risk-Free With Barstool Sportsbook

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for bettors with a $1,000 risk-free bet for new players, which stands up as one of the best UFC 277 promos. While this offer can be used on any available market this weekend, we expect plenty of bettors to place wagers on UFC 277. Any initial losses on this risk-free bet will be refunded in the form of site credit. Essentially, this UFC 277 promo provides players with a second chance if that first bet loses.

Grab a $1,000 risk-free bet for UFC 277 with Barstool Sportsbook. Click here and input promo code AMNY1000 to lock in this offer.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.