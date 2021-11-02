The Best WynnBet Promos Available This Week

November is one of the best times of the year for sports fans. Football is heating up as the NFL season continues and college football teams jockey for playoff positioning. Meanwhile, the NBA and NHL seasons are off and running as well.

WynnBet Sportsbook has a variety of incredible new-user promos for this upcoming week of action. Whether it’s a risk-free bet, a 200% wager match, or a no-brainer bonus, there is something for everything this week.

WynnBet is giving bettors options this week. The highest potential value of any new-user promo is on this 200% wager match boost, but the risk-free bet and no-brainer boosts are intriguing options as well.

With the NFL moving onto Week 9 of the season, there has never been a better time to get in on the action. This weekend will feature a full slate of intriguing matchups that starts with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Let’s take a look at your choices on WynnBet Sportsbook.

Click on your state in the list above to sign up with WynnBet and claim your promo for this week’s action.

Risk-Free Bet and Wager Match promos

Let’s take a look at the three massive WynnBet Sportsbook promos available for new users this week.

$1,000 risk-free first bet

First things first, you can snag a risk-free bet up to $1,000 for your first bet. If your first wager loses, WynnBet Sportsbook will give you a free bet in the amount that you lost, up to $1,000. Essentially, you get a mulligan on your first missed bet.

200% wager match

The next promo to consider is a 200% wager match. New users can wager up to $750 on their first bet and WynnBet will send you five installments of $300, totaling $1,500 in free bets. Your first $300 free bet will be given within 72 hours of your original wager settling. After that, you will receive one $300 free bet every seven days for four consecutive weeks total.

WynnBet offers 100-1 odds boost

The final promo to keep an eye on is a no-brainer. Place a $1 wager on the spread, moneyline, or total in a variety of markets and you will qualify for a $100 no-brainer bonus. Let’s take a quick look at the list of markets and what needs to happen to trigger the bonus:

NFL or college football — win if either team scores a touchdown.

NHL game — win if a goal is scored.

Soccer game — win if a foul is called on either team during the game.

Boxing or UFC fight — win if either fighter lands a punch.

NBA or college basketball — win if either team hits a three-pointer.

Tennis match — win if either player scores a point in the match.

MLB game — win if there is at least one strikeout in the game.

Getting started with WynnBet

New users have the option to choose any of the three promos above. Follow these steps to get started with WynnBet today:

Click on your state in the list above or below to create an account.

Make a deposit of at least $20 to qualify for these new-user promos.

Choose which promo you want to redeem and place your bet.

Click on the state from which you plan on betting in the list below to sign up with WynnBet.