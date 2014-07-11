The BrooklyKnight, the superhero mascot of the Nets, is being retired

The mascot was criticized for being too intimidating.

The Brooklyn Nets’ much-maligned superhero mascot will no longer haunt the city.

The BrooklyKnight is being retired and won’t be back next year, an official with the team told The Daily News. The mascot, with his cheesy silver mask and black cape, could have been ripped from a comic book.

“We have put a lot of thought and energy into BrooklyKnight, but we’ve decided to go in a different direction,” Nets spokesman Barry Baum told the tabloid.

The “different direction” won’t include a new mascot, Baum told the News.

The BrooklyKnight has been a popular target of online mockery and has been criticized as being somewhat scary. The decision to retire him was praised online.

“Best move of the offseason,” wrote one Twitter user.

“RIP Brooklyn Knight. Never come back and stay out of our night terrors,” quipped David Walker, who describes himself as a sneaker and NBA t-shirt “enthusiast,” on Twitter.