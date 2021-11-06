The FanDuel Louisiana promo code for best early sign up bonus

FanDuel Louisiana will be live at the start of the state’s sports betting program, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

To get the best sign up bonus, no FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook promo code is needed to catch a $100 for new users who pre-register. Snagging this bonus does not impact your ability to redeem a new-user promo when it goes live.

The Pelican State is launching sports betting at the perfect time. The Saints and Pelicans are both in action right now. Not to mention, Louisiana bettors will be able to place wagers on college teams like LSU.

This FanDuel Louisiana pre-registration bonus, which does not require a promo code, is a great way to get a jump start. Louisiana plans to launch sports betting in the coming weeks and this $100 pre-registration bonus is only around for a limited time.

Click here to pre-register without a FanDuel Louisiana promo code and earn a $100 bonus for whenever sports betting launches in the Bayou State.

No FanDuel Louisiana Promo Code Needed for Bonus

It’s not here yet, but sports betting is coming to Louisiana. We don’t know exactly when the launch date is, but the fact that FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook is opening up pre-registrations to new users is a good sign. We expect sports betting to launch later this fall or early winter.

Whenever that happens, this $100 pre-registration bonus will be gone. Grabbing this bonus is easy. All you need to do is provide some basic information to create an account. There is no need for a deposit to get in on the action.

Bettors won’t be able to start betting right away, but pre-registering ensures that you will be ready whenever sports betting goes live.

How to Pre-Register on FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook

Anyone who pre-registers with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook will lock down this $100 bonus. It only takes a few steps to pre-register and the entire process can be completed in minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Pre-register with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook by clicking here .

. Provide your name, email address, physical address, date of birth, and some other basic information to get started.

Earn a $100 bonus for use when Louisiana launches sports betting.

The NFL Season Heats Up

All eyes are on the NFL this year. The New Orleans Saints are turning heads after beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a backup quarterback. Even without Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, the Saints were able to ride Trevor Siemian to a win.

Again, we don’t know exactly when sports betting is going to go live in Louisiana, but we are pretty sure that the Saints will be in the hunt when it does.

The Saints have the Falcons, Titans, and Eagles on the schedule in the coming weeks. After those three games, they will play the Bills on Thursday Night Football. Anyone who grabs this pre-registration bonus on FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook will have a little bit of cash to bet on the Saints when things get started.

