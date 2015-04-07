Masters 2015 TV schedule

Where to watch The Masters, golf’s first major of the year, on television and online during the 2015 tournament:
Wednesday, April 8
9-11 a.m.: Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network
3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, Live coverage, ESPN
Thursday, April 9
11 a.m.-1 p.m:. Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network
3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN
8-11 p.m.: First-day replay, ESPN
11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS
Friday, April 10
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network
3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN
8-11 p.m.: Second-day replay, ESPN
11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS
Saturday, April 11
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network
3-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS
8 p.m.: Third-day replay, CBS Sports Network
Sunday, April 12
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network
2-7 p.m. Live coverage, CBS
8 p.m.: Final-day replay, CBS Sports Network