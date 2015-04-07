Masters 2015 TV schedule

Where to watch The Masters, golf’s first major of the year, on television and online during the 2015 tournament: Wednesday, …

Where to watch The Masters, golf’s first major of the year, on television and online during the 2015 tournament:

Wednesday, April 8

9-11 a.m.: Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network

3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, Live coverage, ESPN

Thursday, April 9

11 a.m.-1 p.m:. Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network

3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN

8-11 p.m.: First-day replay, ESPN

11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS

Friday, April 10

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network

3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN

8-11 p.m.: Second-day replay, ESPN

11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS

Saturday, April 11

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network

3-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS

8 p.m.: Third-day replay, CBS Sports Network

Sunday, April 12

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Masters On the Range, CBS Sports Network

2-7 p.m. Live coverage, CBS

8 p.m.: Final-day replay, CBS Sports Network