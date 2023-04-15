The top NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos: Best sportsbook odds, boosts

The regular season is over and bettors can get in on the action with the latest NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos. There are eight games on tap between Saturday and Sunday, which means there are plenty of opportunities to win.

New bettors can sign up with these NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos to unlock boosted odds, bonus bets, first bets, and other creative offers this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

NBA Playoffs Sportsbook Promos: How to Sign Up

The first round is always tough to bet on. The top teams tend to dominate in the early going of the NBA Playoffs, but nothing is guaranteed around this time of year. These NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos give bettors a chance to win no matter what happens in the games. Let’s take a closer look at some of these offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks 30-1 Boosted NBA Odds

Basketball fans can turn any team into a massive underdog this weekend, at least as far as the odds are concerned. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a 30-1 odds boost for new players. Place a $5 wager on any team to win $150 in bonus bets. For reference, existing users would need to risk $690 on the Celtics to net a profit of $150. In terms of value, this promo is a no-brainer.

Click this link and sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to get a 30-1 moneyline odds boost.

FanDuel Sportsbook bet $5, win $150

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

Instead of sweating out your first bet, lock in a guarantee with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo. New users who sign up and download the app can bet $5 on any NBA Playoffs game. This will trigger an instant payout of $150 in bonus bets. What happens in the selected game won’t matter when it comes to this offer.

New players can bet $5 to win $150 instantly with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo. Click here and download the app to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook: Score $1,250 first bet, other bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes for bettors with the “Full Caesar” promotion. Sign up and claim this offer for a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. By signing up with promo code AMNYFULL, bettors will lock up short-term and long-term membership benefits. This is one of the most unique opportunities on the market.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Take Advantage of $1K Offer With BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for bettors this week. Sign up and claim a $1,000 first bet for any NBA Playoffs game this weekend. Sports fans can bet big on any team. If that bet loses, bettors will receive a full refund in bonus bets. On the other hand, anyone who wins that initial wager will receive straight cash.

Use this link to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and secure a $1,000 first bet for the NBA Playoffs.

Turn $1 Into $200 With Bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 Sportsbook is slamming down a guarantee for bettors ahead of the NBA Playoffs. Sign up, make a deposit of $10 or more, and place a $1 wager to win $200 in bonus bets. What happens in that initial game won’t matter. These bonus bets will convert no matter what. All you need to do is wait for the game to finish to collect these bonus bets.

Click on the link that corresponds with your state to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook. From there, bet $1 to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.