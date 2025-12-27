theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Bet $10 to Win $100 Bonus for NFL, NBA + NCAAF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of theScore Bet promo code AMNY ahead of Saturday’s NFL, NBA and college football games. This is an opportunity for players to secure a 10-1 odds boost on any game. Click here to start signing up.

Create a new account and place a $10 bet. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $100 in total bonuses. From there, use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, college football, NHL, college basketball and more.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet earlier this month. The new app is largely the same as the ESPN BET version, complete with a Parlay Lounge, daily odds boosts and other rewards. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this sign-up offer.

Click here and input theScore Bet promo code AMNY to qualify for a 10-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to win $100 in bonuses.

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Win $100 Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers Daily Odds Boosts, Parlay Lounge, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There is nothing complicated about this offer on theScore Bet. Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on any game. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will receive a $100 bonus.

Think of this promo as a head start during a busy weekend. Between two NFL games, plenty of college football bowls and tons of NBA matchups, there should be something for every sports fan. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in with this theScore Bet promo.

Other Ways to Bet on Saturday’s Games

The rebrand from ESPN BET to theScore Bet did not change the daily odds boosts available in the app. Take advantage of different offers on the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, English Premier League and more. Here is a look at a few of the most popular options:

NFL: Nico Collins and Ladd McConkey to combine for 10+ receptions (+150)

Nico Collins and Ladd McConkey to combine for 10+ receptions (+150) NFL: Ravens and Packers each to make a field goal in each half (+400)

Ravens and Packers each to make a field goal in each half (+400) NCAAF: Georgia Tech and BYU each to score 6+ points in the first quarter (+190)

Georgia Tech and BYU each to score 6+ points in the first quarter (+190) NBA: Jalen Brunson and Trae Young to combine for 60+ points (+300)

Jalen Brunson and Trae Young to combine for 60+ points (+300) NHL: Maple Leafs to score in each period (+250)

Maple Leafs to score in each period (+250) EPL: JP Mateta and Richartison each to score anytime (+700)

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY

Setting up a new account on theScore Bet promo is a quick and hassle-free process. New players can activate this offer by following these simple steps:

Click here and input promo code AMNY to qualify for this 10-1 odds boost.

and input promo code AMNY to qualify for this 10-1 odds boost. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.)

Place a $10 bet on the NFL, NBA, college football or any other sport. Get $100 in bonuses with a win.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.