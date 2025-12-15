theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Claim $100 Bonus for Dolphins-Steelers, NBA, NFL Games This Week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can start with theScore Bet promo code AMNY and grab a 10-1 odds boost. Apply this offer to Monday Night Football or any other game this week. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account and start with a $10 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on that initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December, but the sign-up offer and app are staying the same. New users can secure this welcome bonus along with tons of other in-app offers. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Claim $100 Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers Daily Odds Boosts, Parlay Lounge, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Set up a new account on theScore Bet and start reaping the rewards. New users can create an account and start with a $10 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses.

Monday Night Football is the marquee event of the night, but don’t forget about the other options. Players can start betting on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY

Creating a new account on theScore Bet is a quick and stress-free process. Create a new account by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here and input promo code AMNY to qualify for this offer.

and input promo code AMNY to qualify for this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Bet $10 on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, soccer or any other sport.

Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $100 in total bonuses to use throughout the week.

Monday Night Football Parlays

Players who sign up with theScore Bet will have tons of different ways to bet on the NFL this season. We recommend checking out the Parlay Lounge for different options on this Dolphins-Steelers matchup. Take a look at a few of the most popular same game parlays for Monday Night Football:

Air Ore Ground: Aaron Rodgers to throw for 200+ total passing yards, Jaylen Warren to rush for 75+ total rushing yards and Steelers to win (+554)

Aaron Rodgers to throw for 200+ total passing yards, Jaylen Warren to rush for 75+ total rushing yards and Steelers to win (+554) Lead Backs: De’Von Achane to record 100+ rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown, plus Jaylen Warren to record 75+ rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown (+739)

De’Von Achane to record 100+ rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown, plus Jaylen Warren to record 75+ rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown (+739) Pullin’ PPR: Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf and De’Von Achane each to record 5+ total receptions (+697)

Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf and De’Von Achane each to record 5+ total receptions (+697) Air It Out: Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa each to record 200+ total passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+577)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.