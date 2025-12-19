theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Claim $100 Bonus for Paul-Joshua, Alabama-Oklahoma

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with theScore Bet promo code AMNY and start betting on Alabama vs. Oklahoma, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua or any other market this weekend. Set up a new account and grab a 10-1 odds boost. Click here to start signing up.

Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on any game in any sport. If that bet wins, players will receive $100 in bonuses to use throughout the weekend.

Players who take advantage of this promo from theScore Bet will have the chance to lock in this bonus. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers available on the College Football Playoff, NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball, boxing, UFC, soccer and more. Let’s dive deeper into all the ways to bet this weekend.

Click here to activate theScore Bet promo code AMNY and bet $10 to get a $100 bonus.

Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus With theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers Daily Odds Boosts, Parlay Lounge, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Instead of rolling the dice on Friday’s action, players can secure a massive 10-1 odds boost. Create an account and place a $10 bet on any available market. Remember, anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will receive a $100 bonus.

Anyone who starts with this $100 bonus will have the chance to test out the app. This is an opportunity for players to use this theScore Bet promo to make picks on the College Football Playoff, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua or any other marquee event. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with this 10-1 odds boost.

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: How to Sign Up

Setting up a new account on theScore Bet is a quick and hassle-free process. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here and apply promo code AMNY to unlock this offer.

and apply promo code AMNY to unlock this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $10 bet on any market this weekend to get $100 in bonuses with a win.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, college football, boxing and more.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Odds Boosts

Jake Paul might not go down as one of the best boxers of all time, but he’s the biggest draw in the sport right now by a wide margin. The influencer-turned-boxer will face his toughest test in former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Check out the most popular odds boosts available on this Paul-Joshua bout at theScore Bet:

Anthony Joshua to win and 2+ total knockdowns in the fight (+175)

3+ total knockdowns in the fight (+500)

Anthony Joshua to win in rounds 5-8 (+650)

Anthony Joshua to win inside 60 seconds in round one (+1000)

Jake Paul to win by points or technical decision (+1800)

Jake Paul to win under 6.5 rounds (+1800)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.