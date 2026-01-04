theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Claim Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus for NFL Week 18

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can activate theScore Bet promo code AMNY in time for NFL Week 18. Set up a new account and grab a 10-1 odds boost to use on the NFL or any other sport this weekend. Click here to redeem this offer.

Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $100 bonus to use throughout the week.

This is the perfect way to get a feel for theScore Bet’s app. New users who take advantage of this promo can grab a 10-1 odds boost for any NFL game on Sunday. There are also other in-app offers available on the games. Start betting on Ravens-Steelers, Falcons-Saints or any other NFL games with playoff implications. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY Delivers $100 Bonus

There is nothing complicated about this promo from theScore Bet. Simply sign up and start with a $10 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Remember, anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will receive a $100 bonus.

Although 12 of the 14 playoff spots are clinched, the seeding is still up in the air in both conferences. That means there are plenty of games with playoff implications. Apply this 10-1 odds boost to any matchup, including the Sunday Night Football matchup. This is a “win and you’re in” game for the Ravens and Steelers.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY

Setting up a new account on theScore Bet is all it takes to cash in on this 10-1 odds boost. New players can get in on the action in a few simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. Apply promo code AMNY to qualify for this 10-1 odds boost.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Start with a $10 bet on the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $100 bonus.

NFL Week 18 Odds Boosts

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December, but the app did not change much. That means bettors still have access to some of the best daily odds boosts around. There are a few intriguing options for Sunday’s NFL Week 18 games. Take a look at a few of our favorites available in the app:

Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers to combine for 4+ passing touchdowns (+275)

Jakobi Meyers and Nico Collins to combine for 12+ receptions (+275)

Jahmyr Gibbs, TreVeyon Henderson and RJ Harvey to combine for 3+ touchdowns (+130)

