theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Get $1,00 Bonus for Rockets-Knicks, CBB, NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players who sign up with theScore Bet promo code AMNY will be eligible for a sign-up bonus. Create a new account and grab a $1,000 bet reset or a $100 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

Basketball fans are in luck this weekend. New players who sign up with theScore Bet can start making picks and winning bonuses on the NBA and college basketball. There is no shortage of options available. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these new promos.

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Score $100 Bonus

The table below outlines the current offer details for wagering on the NBA or college basketball:

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins New User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2026

New theScore Bet customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a specific “Bet & Get” promotion for Saturday’s NBA slate. To activate this offer, users must place a $10 wager on any market, such as the matchup between the Rockets and Knicks. If that qualifying bet wins, the user receives $100 in bonus bets in addition to their cash winnings.

For new users in all other states where theScore Bet is available, the welcome offer functions as a safety net for your first wager. This $1,000 Bet Reset requires no opt-in; you simply place a first cash wager on any available game. If that bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

Saturday NBA Matchups

Below are the current lines for Saturday’s NBA matchups, featuring the highlight clash in New York:

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks: Knicks -3.5 (-110), O/U 217.5

Knicks -3.5 (-110), O/U 217.5 Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat: Heat -10.5 (-110), O/U 234.5

Heat -10.5 (-110), O/U 234.5 Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs: Spurs -18.5 (+100), O/U 230.5

With a massive slate of NBA action, bettors have numerous opportunities to explore player prop markets. Below are some of the key lines for Saturday’s top performers, highlighting scoring totals and other statistical categories from theScore Bet.

Player Team Prop Market Line Odds (Over / Under) Jalen Brunson NYK Points 25.5 -120 / -109 Victor Wembanyama SAS Points 23.5 -118 / -112 Kevin Durant HOU Points 23.5 -107 / -122 Norman Powell MIA Points 21.5 -123 / -106 Bam Adebayo MIA Points 19.5 -128 / -102 Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Points 17.5 -113 / -115 Alperen Sengun HOU Points 17.5 -115 / -113 De’Aaron Fox SAS Points 16.5 -105 / -126 Andrew Wiggins MIA Points 15.5 -121 / -108 DeMar DeRozan SAC Points 15.5 -105 / -125 Stephon Castle SAS Points 14.5 -114 / -116 Mikal Bridges NYK Points 14.5 -124 / -106 Alperen Sengun HOU Rebounds 8.5 +104 / -137 Jalen Brunson NYK Assists 5.5 -122 / -108

Odds are current as of Saturday afternoon and subject to change.

Prop Market Spotlight

Kevin Durant Over 23.5 Points (-107)

The veteran scorer enters Saturday’s contest against New York averaging 26.0 points per game on the season, significantly higher than his listed total of 23.5. Durant continues to be a focal point of the Rockets’ offense, boasting a 27.2% Usage Rate and shooting an efficient 51.0% from the field. With his scoring average sitting 2.5 points above the line, the numbers favor the over for the prolific forward in this road test.

Alperen Sengun Over 8.5 Rebounds (+104)

Bettors might find value in Sengun’s rebounding market, where the line is set at 8.5 with plus-money odds on the over. The Rockets center is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game this season, pulling down 3.1 offensive boards per night. In a matchup where Houston holds a statistical advantage on the glass over New York, Sengun’s ability to exceed his season average offers an intriguing angle for prop bettors.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code

Securing your welcome bonus before the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks tip off is a straightforward process. Whether you are looking to back the Knicks at home or take a shot on the visiting Rockets, follow the steps below to lock in your offer.