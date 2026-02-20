theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: Get $1,000 Bonus for Lakers-Clippers, NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can turn a $10 bet into a $100 bonus.

The Lakers and Clippers will meet for the fourth and final time this season. The Clippers have a 2-1 lead in the season series, but the Lakers enter this game as the favorite. New users can go all in on this game by signing up and activate this theScore Bet promo.

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY: How to Get $1,000 Bet Reset

These welcome bonuses are a great way to hit the ground running this weekend. Take a look at the details for these promos on theScore Bet:

theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY New theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 If Your Bet Wins New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On February 20, 206

For most new theScore Bet customers, the primary welcome promotion offers a safety net for wagering on the LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup or any other NBA game. This “$1,000 Bet Reset” allows users to place a first cash wager on any available market and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if the wager settles as a loss. While the maximum protection is $1,000, new users can choose to wager a smaller amount and still receive full coverage on that specific stake.

Alternatively, new theScore Bet customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia have access to a distinct “Bet $10, Get $100” promotion. In these specific states, users can unlock $100 in bonus bets by wagering just $10 on the NBA slate, provided their qualifying bet wins. If the bet wins, the $100 bonus is paid out as five $20 bonus bets.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code AMNY on Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

With the “Bet Reset” promotion, new users can approach the betting lines for tonight’s game with added security. The Los Angeles Lakers enter the contest as significant favorites over their hallway rivals, the LA Clippers.

Here are the current odds for the matchup:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (-263) | LA Clippers (+215)

Los Angeles Lakers (-263) | LA Clippers (+215) Point Spread: Lakers -6.5 (-110) | Clippers +6.5 (-110)

Lakers -6.5 (-110) | Clippers +6.5 (-110) Total: 224.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Below is a look at the consensus lines for key players in tonight’s matchup:

Player Points (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) Assists (O/U) Luka Dončić (LAL) 30.5 7.5 8.5 Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 26.5 6.5 4.5 Austin Reaves (LAL) 21.5 4.5 3.5 LeBron James (LAL) 20.5 5.5 6.5 John Collins (LAC) 14.5 6.5 1.5 Deandre Ayton (LAL) 11.5 7.5 0.5 Rui Hachimura (LAL) 10.5 3.5 0.5

Odds are courtesy of theScore Bet and are accurate as of February 20, 2026. Odds are subject to change before tip-off.

Prop Bet Spotlight

When analyzing the season data, Luka Dončić stands out as a strong candidate to clear his scoring total. The Lakers star is currently averaging 32.8 points per game this season, sitting comfortably above the set line of 30.5. Dončić has been efficient as well, shooting 47.3% from the field. Given his high usage and ability to get to the free-throw line (averaging 10.9 attempts per game), the “Over” on his points prop aligns well with his 2025 production.

Another line that appears to offer value involves Austin Reaves. While his points prop is set at 21.5, Reaves has been the second-leading scorer for the Lakers, averaging a robust 25.4 points per game. He is shooting an efficient 50.8% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc. With the Clippers’ defense forced to collapse on Dončić and James, Reaves could find ample opportunities to exceed his projection, especially considering he is averaging nearly four points higher than Friday’s line over the course of the season.

Getting started with theScore Bet is a straightforward process, ensuring you can lock in your welcome offer before the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers tip off. Whether you are looking to back the favorites or take a swing on the underdogs, follow the steps below to claim your bonus.