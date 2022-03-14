This Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets you set for March Madness

The field is set and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets bettors set for March Madness with a variety of awesome bonuses. As one of the best betting runs on the calendar quickly approaches, bettors can now lock in and grab a $1,100 risk-free bet, boosts, and plenty of other offers.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

To gain this risk-free initial wager worth up to $1,100, use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Doing so by means of any link on this page gives you access to Caesars’ best current offer and the largest risk-free bet currently on the market.

Sports in March have a special air about them, with games everyday in multiple leagues forming the gateway to the baseball season and the impending spring and summer months. As European soccer, college basketball, the NBA, and NHL all have loaded schedules, oddsmakers have quite the challenge keeping up. That said, for the next few weeks, college basketball and the NCAA Tournament will steal the show.

This promo offer gives new users at Caesars carte blanche to pick your soft spot for a big first wager. There’s no better feeling than doing so knowing a loss is insured by Caesars Sportsbook for up to $1,100.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR after registering to unlock a $1,100 risk-free first wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Gears Up for March Madness

Daylight Savings isn’t the only thing brightening the middle of March, as Caesar Sportsbook currently offers a can’t-miss sign-up bonus. With the help of Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, registrants can now access a risk-free first bet up to $1,100. New users can deploy this low-risk high-reward wager on any game in any sport using any wager type, as well.

Once registered at Caesars Sportsbook, first-time users will make their initial wager knowing it is protected up to $1,100. Many use this opportunity to place an aggressive first bet, as Caesars replaces any lost wages with bonus money.

Of course, the hope is you win that first bet, in which case Caesars pays you out in the equivalent of cash. That money is then immediately ready to be withdrawn back into your bank account or redistributed throughout the sportsbook/casino. However, if you do happen to lose, Caesars Sportsbook gives you that second bite at the apple. The industry leaders replace your lost funds with bonus money, providing another chance to pick a winner.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Steps

Collecting this massive risk-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook is an easy process. Use the steps below and, after that, $1,100 worth of bet insurance will be yours:

To lock in this new user bonus, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Enter any requested new user information, such as full name, home address, and birth date.

Deposit funds into your account using any of the listed secure deposit options.

Place your first wager. It will be refunded in full with bonus money by Caesars Sportsbook up to $1,100 if it loses.

Registrants from AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV are all eligible.

Other Current User Bonuses for Caesars Patrons

The fun at Caesars doesn’t end after your monster risk-free first bet unlocked using this page’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code. That is to say, Caesars Sportsbook offers a wide-ranging selection of odds boosts and bonus offers to keep its patrons consistently engaged.

Login daily and check under the Promos and Boosts tabs for the latest ways to improve your play at Caesars Sportsbook. March Madness offers will span free bets, risk-free bets, same-game parlay specials, and more.

For access to a risk-free initial wager worth up to $1,100, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.