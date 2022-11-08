This DraftKings Ohio promo code comes with $200 early sign-up bonus

Ohio is poised to join the legal online sports betting scene when the calendar flips to 2023 and we have a DraftKings Ohio promo code that unlocks a hefty pre-registration bonus to Ohioans creating a new account.

By clicking any link on this page, registrants will automatically engage our DraftKings Ohio promo code, activating the bonus offer. The promotion guarantees $200 in bonus money to all eligible pre-registrants when the state launches its online sports betting platform.

Why would DraftKings Sportsbook give away $200 now, simply for pre-registering? Firstly, it’s a solid way to bolster its ranks with an entirely new set of bettors in a new state. Secondly, signing people early means less traffic on launch day when things already promise to be extremely hectic. The user will also benefit by pre-registering, avoiding the melee when the state goes live. Moreover, collecting this bonus doesn’t preclude the sign-up from earning another welcome offer from DraftKings closer to the launch.

Lock up $200 Bonus Using DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Competition for new sportsbook sign-ups is always fiercest ahead of a new state’s launch. Ohio expects to go live in January 2023, meaning sportsbooks are starting to push out their best offers now. DraftKings Sportsbook created a pre-registration bonus opportunity to draw in new members as early as today.

Eligible Ohio residents who click any link on this page will automatically apply our exclusive DraftKings Ohio promo code. That code immediately guarantees the sign-up $200 in free bets when the state launches its online sports betting platform. A simple login on launch day releases that bonus money to the account, making it available for use.

The bonus money is valid with any wager types in any sports DraftKings offers. Almost any sport you can dream up is available at DK Sportsbook, as well. Any profits your free bets produce can then be withdrawn or wagered again, at your discretion. Additionally, remember that this is simply a pre-registration offer. Consequently, when DraftKings Ohio pulls this offer down to post its true Welcome Offers, you can collect one of them, too.

Properly Engage DraftKings Ohio Promo Code with This Guide

One of the great features of any sign-up offer DraftKings creates is the ease with which it can be achieved. For example, you can pre-register and reserve your $200 bonus for this promotion in minutes via the following steps:

or any link on this page. As a result, our DraftKings Ohio promo code gets automatically entered, activating the promotion. After that, create your new DraftKings Sportsbook account by submitting all required data fields. To clarify, you will need to supply information like your full name, home address, and birthdate.

At that point, you need just wait until launch day and login to your account to finalize bonus acquisition. The $200 of free bets then hits your account, ready for use.

Finally, you can begin placing your free wagers with any bet type in any sport.

Elite Sporting Action Helps Usher in Ohio’s Sports Betting Launch

When Ohio does join the other states already allowing online sports betting, it will do so at an elite time. After all, the beginning of January is one of the best times for American sports all year. That makes the $200 worth of free bets from this DraftKings Ohio promo code a must-have.

College football is reaching the end of its bowl season and preparing for the College Football Playoff. The NFL is approaching its own playoff season, as well. College basketball will join the NBA and NHL regular seasons already taking place now. Furthermore, club soccer will be approaching its return following the end of the World Cup. Finally, other individual sports like UFC and tennis will be taking place.

All of the above sports are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. Undoubtedly, anyone enjoying that promotion will certainly find plenty of great ways to invest their free wagers.

