Three American Men ranked in Top 20 Heading into Clay Court Season

The Men’s ATP tour heads into the clay court season this week with U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston, Texas. When the players kick off the only clay court tournament held in the United States as they attempt to get ready for the French Open in May, there will be three American men ranked in the top 20.

Taylor Fritz remains the highest-ranked men’s player, currently at 10th in the world after his quarterfinal loss to world number one Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open. He’s 20-6 on the season and earlier won the Delray Beach Open as he tries to climb higher into the top 10.

Frances Tiafoe comes in behind Fritz at 15th after his disappointing round of 32 loss at Miami to Lorenzo Sonego. He’s 15-5 on the season in 2023 but has yet to break through with a major win.

Tommy Paul rounds out the trio, ranked 18th in the world after losing in the fourth round at the Miami Open to Alcaraz at well. Paul has been a breakout star for the American men, going 16-5 in 2023, including a semi-final finish at the Australian Open and an appearance in the finals in Acapulco.

Paul and Tiafoe will be among the six seeded American men at the Clay Court Championships, with Tiafoe coming in as the top seed and Paul as the second seed. They will be joined by fellow Americans Brandon Nakashima (ranked 45), and John Isner (ranked 46), who both get byes.

Other American men who are seeded are J.J. Wolf, currently ranked 50th, and Marcus Giron, currently ranked 71st.

A good run at the Clay Court Championships could help Tiafoe or Paul challenge Fritz as the top-ranked American tennis player in the world.

