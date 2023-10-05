Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The winless Chicago Bears will head to FedExField to take on the Washington Commanders tonight. We’ve put together a list of the best Thursday Night Football betting promos for new players to take advantage of.

The Thursday Night Football betting promos come with a combined $3,265 in potential bonuses. This includes fully-backed wagers, as well as guaranteed bonus bets for Bears-Commanders.

Thursday Night Football Betting Promos: Grab $3,265 Bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, bet365

Plenty of pundits went on record this past offseason as believers in what Justin Fields could be as the starting QB of the future for the Chicago Bears. After a horrific performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, Fields threw for 4 TDs and 335 yards against Denver in Week 4. It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be able to replicate that production against a stronger Washington Commanders squad. Washington, meanwhile, will look to get back on track after dropping two consecutive games. Let’s take a closer look at the best Thursday Night Football betting promos.

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus and Daily SGP from DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

The first offer on our list comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you register through our links, you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5+ wager on TNF. Additionally, you’ll receive a daily no sweat same-game parlay for use on the game of your choice. There are also other in-app promos and odds boosts available for tonight’s game.

Click here to register with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose from FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

New bettors who sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook will turn a $5 bet on Thursday Night Football into $200 in bonus bets win or lose. The bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on other games in NFL Week 5, as well as college football and the MLB Playoffs. You can also get a no-sweat same-game promo for Thursday Night Football.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $1,000 Bet or $250 Kentucky Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP

Caesars Sportsbook has two different offers available to new users where the app is available. In most states, there’s a $1,000 first bet offer that will back any new player’s first cash wager with a bonus bet of up to $1,000. In the event that your first bet loses, Caesars will credit your account with a bonus bet that can be used on any other game this week. In Kentucky, players can turn a $50 wager on Thursday Night Football into a $250 guaranteed bonus win or lose. You’ll earn a $50 bonus bet right away and the remaining four one at a time over the next four weeks on a Monday.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to secure a $1,000 first bet. If you’re in Kentucky, click here and use Caesars KY promo code AMNY2GET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Offers $1,500 First Bet Offer for Bears-Commanders

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Another great first bet offer is available from BetMGM. This new user promo comes with up to $1,500 in first bet backing. If your first cash bet on Bears-Commanders loses, you’d receive five bonus bets instead of a single-use bonus bet. A losing $300 wager on the Bears to cover the spread, for example, would earn you five $60 bonus bets. There are also odds boosts and more available in the app.

Click here to register for a $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM for TNF.

Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Bets No Matter What from Bet365

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

The final offer on our list of Thursday Night Football betting promos is arguably the strongest of the bunch. The only reason that bet365’s new user promo isn’t higher on this list is that it’s only available in six states: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia. If you’re a sports bettor in one of those states, it’s absolutely worth considering bet365’s bet $1, get $365 bonus offer. Win or lose, you’ll earn a 365x return on your first $1 TNF bet.

Sign up with bet365 to sign up for a bet $1, get $365 guaranteed bonus offer for Bears-Commanders by clicking here.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.