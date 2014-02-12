Ticket prices surge on secondary market for Jeter’s last game

Yankee fans will have to shell out big bucks if they want to attend Derek Jeter’s final regular season game …

Tickets for the Sept. 25 game against the Baltimore Orioles soared on secondary markets such as StubHub and eBay following Jeter’s announcement.

The cheapest ticket sold Wednesdayon StubHub was initially $35, but prices skyrocketed. At 2:30 p.m., the cheapest StubHub seat was sold for $182.40 in section 410. By 2:39 p.m., a ticket in the bleachers sold for $335.

eBay had tickets listed for as low as $113 each, but by 4 p.m. the cheapest listing was $396.

Yankees.com currently is selling a 12-game plan that includes Jeter’s final game, but “an unusually large number of visitors” stopped fans from accessing the link, said a message on the site.

Individual game tickets have yet to go on sale, but they will be available on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.