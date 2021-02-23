Tiger Woods hospitalized after being involved in car accident | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, police said.

The vehicle sustained major damage and Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” his agent, Mark Steinberg announced on Tuesday afternoon. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”