Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is reuniting with his former team. For the 2025 season, he will join the radio broadcast crew on Big Blue’s flagship station, WFAN, where he will mainly host pre- and post-game shows.

“I am really excited to be joining the Giants’ gameday radio broadcast team on WFAN,” Barber said. “This organization has meant so much to me, professionally and personally. The Giants have a long history of legendary broadcasters, and Wellington Mara always told them to call it like they see it because our fans know better. I look forward to providing analysis and insight that Giants fans appreciate.”

The move will end his six-year run with CBS, where he most recently worked as an in-game analyst alongside Andrew Catalon and Jason McCourty. Charles David will replace Barber in the booth while former Houston Texans star pass rusher JJ Watt will move from “The NFL Today” studio to an in-game analyst alongside Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn.

Barber, 50, has worked with WFAN since 2022. He works alongside Evan Roberts in their afternoon drive-time program. The two will be on hand at Giants training camp on Thursday to interview players and coaches for their show.

“Our mission is to provide our fans with the best Giants coverage across all content mediums,” Nilay Shah, Giants senior vice president of marketing and brand strategy, said. “The ability to create year-round programming around tentpole NFL events, along with adding Tiki Barber’s expertise on gamedays to our already talented roster of former players, is a win for our fans.”

Barber is considered one of the greatest running backs in Giants history, having spent 10 years with the organization from 1997 to 2006. He tops the franchise’s all-time list in rushing yards (10,449) and rushing touchdowns (55).

