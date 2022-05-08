Yankees expect to be without Tim Locastro for ‘at least a couple of weeks’

The New York Yankees could be without outfielder Tim Locastro for “at least a couple of weeks,” manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in the Bronx.

The team had announced earlier in the morning that they had placed Locastro on the 10-day Injured List with a left latissimus dorsi strain. The Yankees called up Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and appointed him the 27th man for the doubleheader.

“He’s actually doing quite well and actually was an active player for the last day in Toronto when he was still dealing with the injury,” Boone said. “He’s responding really well to it and kind of remarkable the functional, but it’s also something just with the Lat. We feel like if he plays and hurts it any more it could turn into a surgical thing or we could lose him for the season.

“It’s something that we’re trying to get out ahead of with him and so we’ll see. We’ll kind of keep him going a little bit and hopefully, it’s not more than a few weeks, but probably impossible to tell at this point.”

The Yankee outfielder injured himself during Monday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays while he was a base. While Florial was called up for Sunday’s pair of games against the Rangers he isn’t expected to stay long in the Bronx.

Boone said he expected to go with a short bench when the team leaves for Chicago later this week and carry an extra pitcher. The Yankees also called up right-hander Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A on Sunday.

Locastro has been one of New York’s best base stealers through the young baseball season so far. He has successfully stolen four times on five attempts and has an on-base percentage of .333.

In 13 at-bats this season, Locastro is batting .231.