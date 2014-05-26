Tina Charles is making an immediate impact for New York Liberty

Through her first three games with the Liberty, Tina Charles has lived up to the hype. Eventually, that figures to lead to more victories.
The Queens native, acquired via a draft-day trade last month, is averaging 16 points and 11.7 rebounds as one of the few consistent double-double threats in the WNBA. However, the team has dropped two in a row after winning the season opener in hostile territory against Charles’ former team, the Sun.
At least their latest loss, an 87-82 loss on the road against the unbeaten Lynx, offered signs of hope. Although the Liberty’s offense ranks in the bottom half of the league, Charles led the team’s four double-digit scorers with 24 points — plus a game-high 14 rebounds.
The center also flexed her ability to take over a game when, with the Liberty down 33-23 midway through the second quarter, she scored the game’s next eight points to pull her team back within two of Minnesota.
With a matchup tonight at the Garden against the struggling Storm — who rank last in scoring and rebounding — Charles could once again be in for a big night.
This time, it might lead to a victory, too.