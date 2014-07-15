Tina Charles of the New York Liberty named All-Star reserve

Liberty center Tina Charles will be heading to the WNBA All-Star Game as a reserve, it was announced last night. The Queens native joins teammate Cappie Pondexter in Phoenix for Saturday’s clash of the conferences.

After playing her first four seasons with the Sun, the 2012 league MVP is averaging 17.1 points and nine rebounds per game for the Liberty, good enough for sixth- and fifth-best in the league, respectively. Charles is also tied for third in double-doubles with eight.

Following Pondexter’s selection as a starter, as voted on by the fans, the reserves were picked by the league’s head coaches. The committee of 12 deemed Charles worthy of her third appearance in five seasons.

Other stars added to the rosters included siblings Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike, who became the first pair of sisters chosen for the event, former Finals MVP Seimone Augustus and former All-Star MVP Katie Douglas.