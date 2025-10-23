Red Wings’ HC Todd McLellan sees some Paul Coffey in Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer

Oct 11, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) watches the puck during the first period against the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

ELMONT, NY — Todd McLellan has already seen enough of Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer to believe that he will be the next big thing in the NHL.

The Detroit Red Wings’ head coach compared the 18-year-old Schaefer to the likes of Hall of Famer Paul Coffey, one of the greatest blueliners for two decades between the 1980s and 1990s.

“He’s an incredible young player, the way he can skate and glide on top of the ice surface,” McLellan said prior to Thursday night’s game at UBS Arena. “He doesn’t waste a lot of energy. A bit Paull Coffey-like in my opinion, and yet, you look at him, and he still looks like a young boy, which he is.”

Schaefer’s start to life in the NHL could not be going much better. He has seven points in six games and has become just the second defenseman in league history to begin his career with a six-game point streak. That included his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

“As he fills out, he’s going to be an incredible player in this league for a lot of years,” McLellan, who will become the 23rd coach in NHL history to reach 1,200 career games on Thursday night, said. “So the Islanders and their fans are fortunate to have something they can watch for a long time.”

