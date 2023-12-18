Tommy DeVito remaining Giants’ starting QB for Week 16 clash vs. Eagles

Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll began to walk away from the podium following a demoralizing 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he was hurriedly asked if Tommy DeVito would still be the team’s starting quarterback for their Christmas Day, Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Yep, yep,” as he leaned back toward the microphone.

DeVito still has Daboll and the Giants’ trust even with veteran Tyrod Taylor back in the fold and despite a poor performance against the Saints. He was sacked seven times while completing just 58.8% of his passes for 177 yards in the loss, which came on the heels of him winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week after orchestrating a game-winning drive against the Green Bay Packers that extended New York’s winning streak to three games and moved them one game out of a playoff spot.

Taylor was forced to come in for four snaps at the end of the first half when DeVito was forced to undergo a concussion check — much to his chagrin — following a six-yard scramble when he was hit by New Orleans’ Isaac Yiadom while sliding and his head appeared to bounce off the turf. He lay motionless for a beat before popping back up.

“I guess they called from upstairs and said they had to check me,” DeVito said. “But I felt good.”

With Sunday’s loss in New Orleans, the 5-9 Giants are two games out with three games remaining and four teams between them and the final NFC Wild Card berth. Two of their final three games come against an Eagles team that they are 3-15 against in the regular season dating back to the 2014 season.

“He believes in me,” DeVito said of Daboll’s decision. “I’m going to continue to try to earn his trust and all that each play that I’m on the field.”

It boils down to the Giants simply playing better when the 25-year-old undrafted rookie is under center. After starting the season 2-8, DeVito led the Giants on a three-game win streak with victories over the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots before Monday night’s triumph over Green Bay in Week 14.

DeVito’s numbers were better than anything starting quarterback Daniel Jones put forth this season, too, before he went down with a season-ending ACL injury. The New Jersey native has completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,032 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 91.1 passer rating.

Jones had a 70.5 passer rating with 909 yards and just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions in six games.

