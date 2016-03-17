Top NBA prospects on display in NCAA Tournament

LSU freshman Ben Simmons could hear his name read first in June’s NBA draft.

LSU freshman Ben Simmons could hear his name read first in June’s NBA draft, but those watching the NCAA Tournament won’t be seeing the phenom in action this week after the Tigers were denied entry into the field of 68.

Simmons is the exception, however. Plenty of top pro prospects will showcase their skills in the Big Dance. Here’s a look at some of the most likely NBA lottery picks who harbor hope of winning a national championship this spring.

Brandon Ingram (Duke)

The 6-9 freshman is the player most likely to supplant Simmons as the top player selected in June. He averages 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the defending champion Blue Devils, who are a No. 4 seed.

Jaylen Brown (California)

The fourth-seeded Golden Bears have a pair of excellent freshman in Brown and Ivan Rabb, both of whom could be top-14 picks. Brown (15 ppg, 5.5 rpg) is the better prospect.

Kris Dunn (Providence)

A rare junior on a major-conference team with top-5 potential, Dunn (16 ppg, 6.4 apg, 5.5 apg) also is a solid defender for the ninth-seeded Friars.

Jakob Poeltl (Utah)

The 7-0 sophomore from Austria led the Utes to a No. 3 seed in the tournament, averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 blocks along the way.

Jamal Murray (Kentucky)

The No. 4 seed Wildcats have several NBA-destined freshmen, such as Skal Labissiere, but Murray likely will be first off the board. The 6-5 guard led Kentucky by averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 rebound.

Buddy Hield (Oklahoma)

The elder statesman of this bunch, the 6-4 senior from the Bahamas is a front-runner for college hoops’ top individual awards after averaging 25 points for the second-seeded Sooners.

Deyonta Davis (Michigan State)

The 6-10 freshman for the No. 2 seed Spartans plays just 18.7 minutes per game, but he’s well-regarded enough to be a projected top-14 selection.