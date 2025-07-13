Soccer Football – FIFA Club World Cup – Final – Chelsea v Paris St Germain – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. – July 13, 2025 Chelsea’s Reece James lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the FIFA Club World Cup as President Donald Trump reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — United States President Donald Trump attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium between Chelsea and PSG on Sunday afternoon.

Flanked in a private box by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife, Trump and the First Lady sat at midfield for the entirety of the match with the Club World Cup Trophy at their feet.

Trump then joined Infantino at midfield following Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over PSG to participate in the trophy presentation. Upon his entrance onto the pitch, strong boos rained down on him, which the MetLife Stadium PA system attempted to combat by raising the volume of the music being played.

Handing the Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, Trump failed to follow Infantino off the stage and stayed at the front of the team’s celebratory scrum for the trophy lift — an unprecedented move for that situation.

Arriving by helicopter from his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, Trump was briefly shown saluting on the video boards at MetLife Stadium during the national anthem, which was met by a mix of cheers and jeers from the capacity crowd of 81,118.

When boos began to become more audible, the video feed was quickly cut away from him.

Other members in the private MetLife Stadium box included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, NFL legend Tom Brady, and Rupert Murdoch

Trump and Infantino have a well-documented cordial relationship, which undoubtedly contributed to the United States winning the bid for next summer’s World Cup in 2018 during the President’s first term.

Infantino has visited the White House in recent months and announced last week that FIFA would be opening in Trump Tower in New York City, and further lauded the American President.

“He embraced immediately the importance of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the World Cup next year,” Infantino said of Trump on Saturday. “He established a White House task force chaired by himself, which we all participate because events like the Club World Cup and World Cup are a huge, huge, huge events with 100s of thousands of people [entering the country], going out, traveling to games. You cannot even think about organizing an event like this … such a competition without the full engagement and full support of the government.”

For more on President Trump and the Club World Cup, visit AMNY.com