TVG promo code: How to sign up to bet Breeders’ Cup with best bonus

The Breeders’ Cup is the biggest weekend of horse racing of the year. Every horse racing fan ends the season with the two-day, 14-race event. In 2022, the races are held at Keeneland in Lexington, KY. TVG is an official wagering partner of the Breeders’ Cup.

There are several championship races on Saturday, following a Friday full of juvenile races. Nine world champions will cross the finish line, and all of the races have at least a $1 million purse.

The main race is the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, which has a post time set at 5:40 pm ET. It is a 1 ¼ mile ran on the dirt track and has a $6 million purse. The race is open to male and female horses 3 years and older. It often includes the winners of Triple Crown races.

Flightline is likely to be the favorite at post time. The colt is undefeated, and really hasn’t had much competition up until this point. His times are amongst the fastest that horse rans have seen. The jockey is Flavien Pratt, and Flightline is trained by John W. Sadler. Epicenter is another horse to watch, who ran in second in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Other horses in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic include Taiba, Hot Rod Charlie, Life is Good, Happy Saver, Olympiad, and Rich Strike.

Get Cash Back for 2nd or 3rd for Breeders’ Cup Races

There are eight other championship races on Saturday before the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. This includes the Breeders’ Cup Turf, Sprint, Mile, and Distaff. Todd Pletcher, Bob Baffert, Steve Asmussen, and all of the other top trainers will have their best horses in the field. It will also be a busy day for the best jockeys in the world, who will run on many of these races.

You can get cash back on your first win bet for each championship race on Saturday. If your horse comes in 2nd or 3rd, TVG will give you a bonus refund. To handicap the races on TVG, you can look at expert picks, past performances, and race replays. The loyalty program is called Wager Rewards. Once you gain enough points, you can redeem them for free bets. There is also a guide for new customers to learn how to bet on horse racing.

