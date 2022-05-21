TVG promo for 2022 Preakness Stakes: $200 risk-free bet today

You can use the TVG promo for the Preakness Stakes to make a wager that you may never forget. The Kentucky Derby showed us that anything can happen when Rich Strike made history with an 80-1 score. This TVG promotion gives you a chance to take a shot at a big payday.

The TVG promo provides a risk-free bet on the big race if you are not a current account holder. You can bet as much as $200 to win on any horse, and your wager will be insured. You walk away with the cash if you win your bet, and if you lose, you get your money back.

TVG Sportsbook BET ON THE PREAKNESS STAKES! GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $200

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Rich Strike is getting a much-deserved rest after his grueling forward charge in the Derby. There will not be a Triple Crown winner this year, but they are doing the right thing by the horse. Epicenter, who was beaten in deep stretch by the winner, is the Preakness favorite. The second choice is Early Voting at 7-2, and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is 9-2.

Click here to accept the TVG promo offer for new users. There is no further action required to trigger the code. When you arrive on the TVG site, you will be eligible for the risk-free bet promotion.

TVG Promo Rules

The only rigid stipulation is the new user requirement. After you are a registered user, your first win bet will be promotion eligible. You can put a place and/or show bet along with your win wager, but the insurance will only apply to the win portion of the bet.

There is a completely happy ending if you win, and you do not have to collect on the bet insurance. On the other hand, if your horse doesn’t finish in front, you are still in business. The amount of your bet will be returned to your account in the form of site credit.

Promotions for Existing TVG Users

This does not necessarily have to be a one and done deal. The TVG brand is firmly established, and they operate a TV network that broadcasts races from around the country. In fact, they also air races from overseas at odd hours. You can get TVG through cable and satellite networks and Amazon Fire Stick. There is also a mobile app that streams all the races in real time, around the clock, seven days a week.

The Preakness promo is an enlarged version of a promotion that they frequently run for existing players. They will handpick big races and make them Money Back Special events. If a horse that you bet to win finishes second or third, you get a refund up to $10. This is their go-to promotion, and there are others that come along on an ongoing basis.

Unlock the TVG Promo for the Preakness Stakes

Follow these steps to become a registered user in less than five minutes:

Make sure that you reach the site through one of our code embedded links. Fill in a few fields with identifying information to establish your account. Make a deposit using one of the common methods that you see everywhere. Take a moment to download the TVG app. Place a win bet on any horse in the Preakness, and it will be risk-free.

Click right here to take advantage of the TVG Preakness promo. This is a good opportunity for people that have never bet the horses before. And if you intended to bet the race all along, this is a no-brainer if you are eligible.