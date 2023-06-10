TwinSpires promo for Belmont Stakes scores $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The TwinSpires app provides horse racing fans with tons of handicapping tools and features, making it a top choice in the US for the Triple Crown.

No horse can win the Triple Crown since there was a different winner in the Preakness Stakes, but the $1.5 million purse is still exciting enough for the top jockeys and trainers in the industry. You will notice many of the same names from the Kentucky Derby, including Tapit Trice and Forte. The 2023 Belmont Stakes has a post time set at 7:02 pm ET at Belmont Park, which is just outside of New York City.

TwinSpires gives you all the tools you’ll need to make your picks on the Belmont Stakes. You can view past performances, replays, look at expert picks, and more. It’s the perfect app for both beginners and expert handicappers.

In addition to this welcome bonus, check out other offers for the Belmont Stakes on the promotions page. There are regular offers for meets at tracks across the world. Plus, all of your bets will go toward earning points for the loyalty program.

If you are new to betting on horses, TwinSpires has a guide that explains the different types of wagers. This includes trifectas, superfectas, Daily Doubles, and Pick 3s.

Field & Morning-Line Odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes

All eyes were on Forte heading into the Kentucky Derby, but the colt scratched on Saturday morning. Fans will wonder if he was good enough to win the Triple Crown if he happens to win the Belmont Stakes. Angel of Empire had an impressive outing in the Kentucky Derby, and Flavien Prat will be back on the horse in the Belmont.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, along with the post positions and morning-line odds.

Tapit Shoes, 20/1 Tapit Trice, 3/1 Arcangelo, 8/1 National Treasure, 5-1 Il Miracolo, 30-1 Forte, 5-2 Hit Show, 10-1 Angel of Empire, 7-2 Red Route One, 15-1

