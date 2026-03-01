Tye Kartye details ‘pretty crazy 24 hours’ from waivers to Rangers debut

Feb 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Tye Kartye (12) moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tye Kartye didn’t have much time to think before he made his New York Rangers debut. He didn’t even have time to practice.

Though after the Rangers’ 3-2 come-from-behind shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon, which ended with his receiving the team’s “Broadway Hat,” the 24-year-old forward admitted that “sometimes it’s better” to jump into a new lineup without any practice time.

“Just having no time to think about it,” Kartye said. “Going out and playing and just having fun, I think, is almost better than overthinking it.”

Perhaps it was for Kartye, who over the past 24 hours had experienced the highs and lows of being placed on waivers, moved across the country with what he could pack on a whim, and made his debut for a new team in an afternoon game.

Having a familiar face — former Seattle Kraken defenseman and current Rangers blueliner Will Borgen, who Kartye described as “a great guy, great friend” — around to welcome Kartye with open arms made the move easier.

“It stinks to be put on waivers,” Kartye said, “But I got claimed, and I’m really excited to be here, and I think it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Kartye played 12:39 across 17 shifts in his Rangers debut on Saturday, the fourth-lowest of any Rangers player. He recorded a team-high six hits while registering two shots on goal, while being charged with one giveaway. He finished the afternoon with a minus-1 rating.

Kartye described his game as “physical forechecking, being in good spots, and hopefully chipping in on offense.” It’s exactly what he expects to bring to the Rangers on a nightly basis. In 40 games with the Seattle Kraken this season, Kartye recorded 98 hits, which ranked third on the Kraken when the Rangers claimed him off waivers Friday. His 19 giveaways were the fewest among Kraken skaters who had appeared in 40 games or more this season.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan said the young forward came “as advertised.” He praised Kartye’s ability to help the Rangers’ puck pursuit game, forecheck, and breakout, while also bringing some physicality to the lineup.

“I thought he had a good game for us,” Sullivan said. “For a guy that gets the news yesterday, travels all the way across the country, and then has to lace ‘em up on a 12:30 game. That’s not an easy thing to do, but I thought he played really well.”

Kartye did not feature on the Rangers’ penalty kill on Saturday, though Sullivan said that he anticipated that Kartye would get involved in the unit moving forward. With Seattle this year, Kartye ranked fourth among Kraken forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice per game, averaging 1:08.

“I’m at that level where I want to be in the lineup every night,” Kartye said. “I think I’m at that level I was at a couple years ago, so I’m just going to try and play my game, do what I can.”

