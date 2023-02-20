Tyler Motte and Rangers are “hungry” for another deep playoff run in 2023 following reunion

As fan favorites go, there are few New York Rangers in history that have mixed as well with the city, its fanbase, and the team more than Tyler Motte.

Now, just months after leaving the team that he helped get to the Eastern Conference Finals, Motte is back with the Blueshirts after having been traded back to the team from Ottawa in exchange for Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round pick.

“It was exciting. Mostly familiar faces here. Just excited to be back. It’s a little bit like you never left but Im excited to be a part of it again.” Motte explained Monday morning.

Motte signed with the Senators over the offseason to a one-year $1,350,000 deal. While New York wasn’t able to bring the fan-favorite back to start the season, they and Motte understood that it wasn’t the full end of his tenure.

“I don’t think any door is ever closed. I wanted to leave it open as long as possible. I enjoyed my time here and am excited to be back with this group.” Motte said.

The 27-year-old winger is experienced in New York, not just by knowing how fans want the team to play, but also by knowing his role before he even gets here.

“There are no secrets to my game and how I have success. It’s just a matter of which piece of the puzzle you are and helping this team win. That’s the bottom line is helping this team succeed, get into the playoffs, and make a run.” Motte explained.

Making another extensive run at a championship is the end goal for the New York Rangers and Tyler Motte. With a need for a complete, physical player on the fourth line, the Blueshirts understand that Motte’s skillset fits extremely well with what they want to do.

“He was a guy where, as soon as he came here last year, everyone loved him. He’s a great guy off the ice and plays a really hard game, and you can’t help but love a guy who puts his body on the line as he does and competes the way he does.” Braden Schneider said of the trade.

Motte has earned the respect of the rest of the New York Rangers, and their fans throughout the end of the 2021-22 season. The Rangers have also enjoyed a very successful season to their 2022-23 campaign as well.

New York has recorded at least a point in their last 10 games with other trade acquisitions like Vladimir Tarasenko as a big reason why their offensive onslaught has improved. For Motte, the recent acquisitions don’t surprise him and it’s what made the Rangers such a formidable team across hockey.

“This group’s hungry. You’ve seen it all year. You get that close, you get a taste, and you always want more. There’s one goal in mind, but it’s a process to get there. We got to get through the regular season and really go to work come playoff time.” Motte later added. “(general manager) Chris (Drury) has done a good job building this thing from the inside out. He’s added pieces last year, he did it again this year. This is just a good group, great city and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The former fourth-round selection has found a home here in New York. While the Rangers and his current support system have made this an easy transition, it’s the Blueshirt fanbase that has gotten him the most excited for his second run with the Rangers.

“To have a little bit more from a city standpoint…it’s exciting. I was really amped up to get to the rink this morning. Just really excited to be back here and be a part of this.”

New York is expected to have Motte ready to go for their Monday night contest against the Winnipeg Jets.

