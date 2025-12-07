Tyrod Taylor injury: Latest on Jets QB’s groin, more

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a groin injury and exited Sunday’s debacle against the Miami Dolphins late in the first quarter.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook, a Missouri product, received his NFL debut in relief, while benched quarterback Justin Fields remained firmly entrenched in the No. 3 role on the depth chart.

Taylor completed just one of four passes for six yards with an interception during the first quarter, which saw the Dolphins bolt out to a 21-0 lead, which already effectively ended Gang Green’s Week 14 early.

Sunday was the career veteran backup’s third straight start after head coach Aaron Glenn’s patience with Fields finally ran out, resulting in a benching following a Week 11 clunker against the New England Patriots. Taylor was slated to step in for Fields as the starter earlier this season after Jets owner Woody Johnson called out his team’s ineffective quarterback play, but an injury kept him sidelined for their Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which ultimately bought Fields a few more weeks.

In six games, Taylor has thrown for 777 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

