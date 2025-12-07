Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Jets

Tyrod Taylor injury: Latest on Jets QB’s groin, more

By Posted on
Tyrod Taylor Jets Dolphins Week 14
Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a groin injury and exited Sunday’s debacle against the Miami Dolphins late in the first quarter. 

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook, a Missouri product, received his NFL debut in relief, while benched quarterback Justin Fields remained firmly entrenched in the No. 3 role on the depth chart. 

Taylor completed just one of four passes for six yards with an interception during the first quarter, which saw the Dolphins bolt out to a 21-0 lead, which already effectively ended Gang Green’s Week 14 early. 

Sunday was the career veteran backup’s third straight start after head coach Aaron Glenn’s patience with Fields finally ran out, resulting in a benching following a Week 11 clunker against the New England Patriots. Taylor was slated to step in for Fields as the starter earlier this season after Jets owner Woody Johnson called out his team’s ineffective quarterback play, but an injury kept him sidelined for their Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which ultimately bought Fields a few more weeks. 

In six games, Taylor has thrown for 777 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. 

For more on Tyrod Taylor, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC