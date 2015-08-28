U.S. Open 2015 fan’s guide: Tickets, what to bring, how to get to Arthur Ashe Stadium

The 2015 U.S. Open begins Monday, Aug. 31, at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing. Here’s what …

The 2015 U.S. Open begins Monday, Aug. 31, at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing. Here’s what you need to know to enjoy the tournament.

How can I get tickets?

Some sessions may be sold out. Tickets may be purchased online at usopen.org, or at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center box office, or through Ticketmaster.

Is seating available for the disabled?

Yes. The National Tennis Center has ramps, elevators and escalators and offers wheelchair-accessible seating on two levels of Arthur Ashe Stadium and one level of Louis Armstrong Stadium, subject to availability. Contact client services at 718-760-6363.

What are the security procedures?

All fans will be screened and are limited to one bag (no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 16 inches). There is no bag storage on the grounds. There are storage facilities outside the east and south gate entrances.

When can I enter the grounds?

For the day sessions, 10 a.m., and the evening sessions, 6 p.m. On the final Sunday, the venue opens at 11 a.m.

Can I bring a camera?

Yes, if they meet the 12 by 12 by 16-inch bag requirement. No flash or video.

What about a cellphone?

They are permitted, but must be on silent mode when entering a stadium or field court seating.

What CAN’T I bring?

Sealed packages, briefcases, knapsacks, backpacks, hard coolers or like containers, glass and metal bottles or cans, aerosol cans or noisemaking devices, alcoholic beverages, video cameras or recording devices, selfie-sticks or other telescopic devices, computers or laptops (other than tablets and readers), food (except in limited quantities or for medical, dietary or infant purposes), weapons, pets (unless a service animal), flags, banners, signs, unauthorized advertising or promotion materials, laser pointing devices, tennis rackets, drones or other model aircraft, bicycles, scooters, in-line skates, roller skates and skateboards. Also, any other items deemed unlawful or dangerous by U.S. Open personnel.

Where is the best place to see players?

Usually, the prime spots are at the practice courts near the west gate. Marquee players likely will practice on Court 5.

Can I get an autograph?

The outer courts, particularly around practice courts, are the best places to try.

For a medical emergency?

Go to one of the six first aid stations on the grounds.

And missing persons?

You should alert an usher.

Where is lost-and-found?

In the guest services office in Louis Armstrong Stadium’s Great Hall.

If I need an ATM?

There are nine Chase ATMs on the grounds and three inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Where can I purchase U.S. Open merchandise?

Tournament souvenirs are available at various locations on the grounds.

TRANSPORTATION TIPS

Visit the MTA’s website (mta.info) for public transportation schedule and fares.

BY TRAIN: If you take the subway, the 7 train provides service from Grand Central Terminal to Mets-Willets Point Station, including connections for all Metro-North trains from Westchester and Connecticut. The Long Island Railroad provides service to the Mets-Willets Point Station from Woodside, and connections from Penn Station for New Jersey Transit customers.

BY BUS: The Q48 bus in Queens runs to Citi Field, which is adjacent to the tennis center.

BY CAR: Detailed directions available at usopen.org or use Mapquest. From Manhattan and most points west . . . take Grand Central Parkway East. Take Exit 9E. Stay left and follow to Van Wyck Expressway South. Take Exit 12A and follow signs to U.S. Open parking.

From Long Island . . . take the Long Island Expressway West to Exit 22B. At the first light, turn right onto College Point Boulevard, and follow signs to U.S. Open parking.

From Whitestone Bridge . . . take Whitestone Expressway South. Stay left and take Van Wyck Expressway. Take Exit 12A and follow signs to U.S. Open parking.

From Throgs Neck Bridge . . . Take I-295/Clearview Expressway South to Exit 4 (LIE / I-495 West). Take LIE to Exit 22B. At the first light, turn right onto College Point Boulevard, and follow signs to U.S. Open parking.